New state revenue forecast will determine if tax cuts are on table at Indiana Statehouse

According to the State Budget Agency, Indiana tax collections between July and November were $644.2 million, or 9.6%, more than anticipated.

"We're tracking in the right direction," Holcomb said. "But it will be, I think, both informative and instructive when the new revenue forecast numbers come out, and then that will help us gauge what to add now, and what to add in terms of the 2023 agenda."

Holcomb said there are plenty of areas where Indiana could afford to invest its resources in next two-year state budget to bring up its standing on quality of life issues, including the state's infant mortality rate, health care costs, and energy expenses.

He also remains focused on bolstering the state's workforce development, economic development and community development programs so Indiana is among the top 5 states nationwide, or at least the best in the Midwest.

"Those are broader discussions that we'll have to have between now and not January, but 13 months from now in the next January."