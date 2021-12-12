New state revenue forecast will determine if tax cuts are on table at Indiana Statehouse

Gov. Eric Holcomb is taking a wait-and-see approach to the possibility the Republican-controlled General Assembly will take action to reduce taxes during the 10-week Indiana legislative session that begins Jan. 4.
The Republican chief executive recently said in an exclusive interview with The Times that as far as he's concerned tax cuts are "not off the table."
But he immediately cautioned the tax cut option largely will depend on the results of the state revenue forecast due to be released Thursday.
"I love being in the position of having the conversation about cutting taxes again," Holcomb said. "The question is what more can we afford while keeping in mind our long-term priorities."
The governor noted Indiana's corporate income tax rate was reduced to 4.9% from 5.25% on July 1, completing a series of phased reductions from the 8.5% corporate income tax rate that was in effect in 2012.
In addition, Holcomb said a record-setting state revenue surge at the June 30 close of the 2021 budget year triggered a $545 million automatic taxpayer refund that will return an estimated $170 per filer when Hoosiers submit their personal income tax returns next year.
Records show state revenue in the current budget year has continued pouring in well above the amounts expected by the state revenue forecast announced in April.
According to the State Budget Agency, Indiana tax collections between July and November were $644.2 million, or 9.6%, more than anticipated.
"We're tracking in the right direction," Holcomb said. "But it will be, I think, both informative and instructive when the new revenue forecast numbers come out, and then that will help us gauge what to add now, and what to add in terms of the 2023 agenda."
Holcomb said there are plenty of areas where Indiana could afford to invest its resources in next two-year state budget to bring up its standing on quality of life issues, including the state's infant mortality rate, health care costs, and energy expenses.
He also remains focused on bolstering the state's workforce development, economic development and community development programs so Indiana is among the top 5 states nationwide, or at least the best in the Midwest.
"Those are broader discussions that we'll have to have between now and not January, but 13 months from now in the next January."
"But if there are ways that we can continue to grow our state GDP (gross domestic product) so that we're able to provide services that Hoosiers not just have come to expect, but quite frankly deserve, then yeah, everything is on the table."
Senate Republicans are similarly wary of the need for tax cut legislation next year and generally would prefer to wait until the Legislature's 2023 biennial budget session before considering significant reductions — just in case the current state revenue growth merely is a temporary product of the various federal economic stimulus programs.
"We're not looking at cutting taxes at this point," said state Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, Senate Republican floor leader. "(We must) proceed with extreme caution."
On the other hand, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, last month revealed tax cuts are at the top of the 2022 House Republican agenda, even though a specific tax cut plan has not yet been decided on by the House GOP caucus.
"I certainly intend to make sure, in one way or another, we are giving back to people the money that they deserve, that they've earned," Huston said. "That is a huge priority goal for me, and, I believe, for our caucus."
Huston said tax policies under consideration include possibly reducing the 3.23% flat state income rate to an unspecified lower rate.
He also is eyeing potentially increasing the $1,000 per person income tax exemption, or earnings not subject to tax; an amount that has not changed, or been updated for inflation, in decades.
In addition, Huston said he supports an Indiana Chamber of Commerce goal of further reducing the state's business personal property tax by phasing out the 30% depreciation floor to spur investment in new manufacturing and other business equipment — so long as the business tax revenue, which largely is distributed to schools and local governments, is replaced by other funds.
"I'm not looking to be imprudent. I'm not looking to be irrational," Huston said. "We will, obviously, maintain enough of a reserve to support good state business, and the types of services that people expect."
"My biggest fear is if we keep it, we'll spend it."
Meanwhile, state Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, the House Democratic caucus chairwoman, has suggested any potential tax cut revenue probably could be put to better use by expanding the availability of affordable child care services to help more Hoosiers, particularly women, return to the workforce following the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said one way to potentially replace the local government and school funding that would be lost through a business personal property tax cut would be legalize and tax marijuana use, which he said will be a top priority for Senate Democrats next year.