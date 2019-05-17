INDIANAPOLIS — A new state regulation that takes effect Friday mandates Lake Michigan boaters stay at least 300 feet away from Whihala Beach in Whiting that's home to the WhoaZone floating water park.
Gov. Eric Holcomb last month approved the permanent rule change recommended by the Indiana Natural Resources Commission to ensure the safety of WhoaZone participants from passing watercraft on Lake Michigan.
The minimum 300-foot boating distance has been in place for the past two years under annually expiring emergency rules adopted by the commission.
The new, permanent rule replaces a requirement that boats stay at least 200 feet away from the Whiting beach, which remains the minimum separation distance for all other Lake Michigan swimming beaches in Lake County.
Visitors to the WhoaZone attraction can clamber on floating monkey bars, wiggle bridges, traversing walls and other features of the inflatable obstacle course in 12-foot-deep water about 100 feet from shore.
WhoaZone is scheduled to open for the season June 22.