New task force aims to improve civic education in Indiana

A new task force organized by the Indiana Bar Foundation aims to improve civic education throughout the Hoosier State.

The as-yet-unnamed group plans to study civics instruction methods, programs and educational outcomes to try to increase voting, volunteering and public trust in societal institutions in Indiana.

The 16-member panel, led by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, is set to convene in March, and is due to issue a final report with specific, actionable recommendations by the end of the year.

"Indiana must put a priority on civic education for Hoosiers of all ages and backgrounds so they can be informed on the issues and engaged in the process," Crouch said.

"I am honored to chair this new task force and look forward to partnering with the other members so we can improve civic education opportunities statewide."

Other task force members include Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child; state Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, a Purdue University Northwest graduate; Secretary of State Connie Lawson; and Kevin Brinegar, CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.