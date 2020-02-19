You are the owner of this article.
New task force aims to improve civic education in Indiana
New task force aims to improve civic education in Indiana

Civic education task force

A new task force, led by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, aims to improve civic education in Indiana.

 LM Otero, AP photo

A new task force organized by the Indiana Bar Foundation aims to improve civic education throughout the Hoosier State.

The as-yet-unnamed group plans to study civics instruction methods, programs and educational outcomes to try to increase voting, volunteering and public trust in societal institutions in Indiana.

The 16-member panel, led by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, is set to convene in March, and is due to issue a final report with specific, actionable recommendations by the end of the year.

New nonpartisan organization aims to improve civic literacy, voter turnout in Indiana

"Indiana must put a priority on civic education for Hoosiers of all ages and backgrounds so they can be informed on the issues and engaged in the process," Crouch said.

"I am honored to chair this new task force and look forward to partnering with the other members so we can improve civic education opportunities statewide."

Other task force members include Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child; state Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, a Purdue University Northwest graduate; Secretary of State Connie Lawson; and Kevin Brinegar, CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

IUN study finds Hoosiers doing many things right on civic engagement, except when it comes to voting

While the 2019 Indiana Civic Health Index found Hoosiers are more involved in their communities compared to residents of other states, Indiana fares quite poorly on voter participation.

In 2016, for example, just 58% of registered Indiana voters cast a ballot in one of the most competitive presidential elections of the century. Voter turnout was 51% in 2018.

State lawmakers last year scuttled a proposal to bolster civic education by requiring all Indiana high school students pass the U.S. citizenship test as a graduation requirement.

Meet the 2020 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation:

Indiana civic education task force roster

Members

Chair: Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Lieutenant Governor

Dr. Lemuel Watson, Dean, Indiana University School of Education

Senator J.D. Ford, Indiana Senate District 29

Senator R. Michael Young, Indiana Senate District 35

Representative Tonya Pfaff, Indiana House District 43

Representative Tony Cook, Indiana House District 32

Hon. Connie Lawson, Indiana Secretary of State

Hon. Loretta Rush, Chief Justice, Indiana Supreme Court

Amy Dudas, President, Indiana Bar Foundation

Scott Barnhart, President-Elect, Indiana Bar Foundation

Janet Chandler, Social Studies Teacher, Hamilton Southeastern High School

Dr. Laura Hammack, Superintendent, Brown County School Corporation

Dennis Bland, President, Center for Leadership Development

Dr. Elizabeth Osborn, President, Indiana Council on Social Studies

Kevin Brinegar, President & CEO, Indiana Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Eva Zygmunt, Professor, Ball State University Teachers College

Honorary Members

Hon. Randall Shepard, Former Chief Justice of Indiana

Hon. Greg Zoeller, Former Indiana Attorney General

Hon. Lee Hamilton, Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives

Bill Moreau, President, Indiana Citizen Education Foundation

