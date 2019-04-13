INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's selection of a Valparaiso University Law School graduate to serve as a federal district court judge for the Northern District of Indiana.
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 56-42 Wednesday to make Holly Brady, of Fort Wayne, the newest federal judge in the Hoosier state.
Brady earned her law degree at Valparaiso in 1994. She most recently was a partner at the Fort Wayne law firm Haller and Colvin, where she focused on employment and labor law, representing employers.
Both of Indiana's representatives in the Senate — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. — voted to confirm Brady's nomination.
"Holly Brady will make an outstanding U.S. district court judge in Indiana," Young said. "Her credentials are impressive and I believe she will become a strong jurist with a commitment to the rule of law."
"After waiting a year since her nomination, I'm proud that Holly can now serve Hoosiers in Indiana's Northern District."
Braun said that Brady's selection demonstrates Trump's "strong commitment to nominating conservative judges to the bench who respect the rule of law."
"I am proud that Judge Brady will finally be able to serve Hoosiers despite historic obstruction from Democrats politicizing our judiciary for partisan gain."
Brady is succeeding Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen, a 2007 George W. Bush appointee and former U.S. attorney for northern Indiana, who took senior status and left full-time judicial service in 2017.
She's the second Valparaiso Law alumnus to join the federal bench in the past six months.
The Senate in October confirmed Trump's nomination of James Patrick "J.P." Hanlon, a 1996 Valparaiso Law graduate, to a federal judgeship for the Southern District of Indiana.