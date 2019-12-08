Nearly 700,000 Americans are poised to lose access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps, under a new Trump administration policy requiring most able-bodied, adult SNAP recipients to be employed or in job training.
None of them is a Hoosier.
That's because Indiana already implemented the SNAP work mandate on Oct. 1, 2015. That's when the state's unemployment rate fell below the level needed to continue qualifying its residents for an exemption from the food stamp employment obligation originally imposed by the 1996 federal welfare reform law.
At the time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, under Democratic President Barack Obama, told states they could apply to keep the waiver in place — and many did — since the economy had not yet fully recovered from the effects of the 2008-09 Great Recession.
However, Indiana's Republican Gov. Mike Pence, now vice president of the United States, declined.
Pence said in a Nov. 18, 2014, Fox News interview that he thought Indiana's economy was growing fast enough to create jobs for the 65,000 able-bodied Hoosier adults without dependents who'd lose SNAP if they failed to work at least 20 hours every week.
"We're just very anxious to make sure that able-bodied adults find a pathway into being able to stand on their own two feet," Pence said. "We think that's great for them, and we think, obviously, it's a great foundation for a growing Indiana economy."
Pence explained Indiana stood ready to partner with Hoosier SNAP beneficiaries by providing free job search assistance and access to job training programs.
"I'm someone that really believes there's nothing more ennobling to a person than a job," Pence said.
"You know it's the old story about give someone a fish they'll eat for a day, teach them to fish they'll eat for a lifetime. I think this is an idea whose time has come in the state of Indiana."
In fact, a whopping 68% of the 49,576 Indiana SNAP recipients ultimately subject to the work requirement lost their benefits within six months, leaving just 15,766 able-bodied childless adults on the rolls, according to the Family and Social Services Administration.
State records show nearly 5,000 of the 33,810 Hoosiers denied SNAP found work and eventually earned too much money to continue qualifying for SNAP, while many others were forced to turn to food banks, township assistance or other charity programs to survive.
According to FSSA, a single adult with no dependents in 2019 must earn less than $1,354 in monthly gross income to qualify for a maximum monthly SNAP benefit of $194.
That benefit terminates after three months — and is completely unavailable for the subsequent three years — if the work requirement is not satisfied.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Friday that America's strong economy and 3.5% national unemployment rate easily makes the case for Republican President Donald Trump's plan to apply the SNAP employment mandate nationwide.
"We need everyone who can work, to work," Perdue said. "Government can be a powerful force for good, but government dependency has never been the American dream. We need to encourage people by giving them a helping hand but not allowing it to become an indefinitely giving hand."
His agency estimates the work mandate, set to take effect in April, will save roughly $5.5 billion over five years and cut benefits to roughly 688,000 SNAP recipients. That's down from its original estimate that 750,000 people would lose benefits.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, blasted the Trump administration's efforts to reduce SNAP benefits.
"Instead of combating food insecurity for millions, connecting workers to good-paying jobs or addressing income inequality, the administration is inflicting their draconian rule on millions of Americans across the nation who face the highest barriers to employment and economic stability," Pelosi said.
James D. Weill, president of the Food Research and Action Center, said the Trump plan is "deeply flawed and ill-conceived" and will lead to higher rates of hunger and poverty.
"The final rule would cause serious harm to individuals, communities, and the nation while doing nothing to improve the health and employment of those impacted by the rule," Weill said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.