LAPORTE — Change was in the forecast during a Friday swearing-in ceremony for incoming elected officials in LaPorte County.
Democrats are now the majority party on the three-member LaPorte County Board of Commissioners after Sheila Brillson was sworn in to begin a four-term.
Brillson, mayor of Michigan City for 7½ years before moving her family to Washington state in 2003, said there will be new faces in some of the key positions in county government when the commissioners meet Wednesday for reorganization.
She didn't specify where the changes will be made, but Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora, the other Democrat, said there will be a new county attorney.
Kora said Shaw Friedman, the county attorney replaced by Doug Biege when Republicans gained control of the board in 2017, was a strong possibility for the position.
"He's definitely in the mix, and we will announce it on Wednesday," Kora said.
Brillson, cheered by family members and other supporters, wiped away tears after taking the oath delivered by LaPorte Superior Court 1 Judge Michael Bergerson.
"I feel so honored. I'm a little nervous but excited about the challenge," she said.
She defeated Connie Gramarossa Nov. 6 in a race not decided until the very end.
Gramarossa served the eight months remaining on the term of Mike Gonder, the former LaPorte County Republican Party chairman who cited personal reasons for his early departure from the board.
The new LaPorte County prosecutor, Democrat John Lake, was greeted with hugs from his wife, Mary, and LaPorte Superior Court 2 Judge Richard Stalbrink Jr.
Lake defeated incumbent John Espar for the Democratic nomination in May and Espar's Republican daughter, Christina Espar, in November.
"We're ready to go," Lake said.
Lake was a deputy prosecutor in LaPorte County for more than 20 years before leaving in July 2017 to work for the Indiana attorney general's office.
He chose to have a mixture of full-time and part-time deputy prosecutors, feeling a switch to an entirely full-time staff four-years ago was a factor in high turnover from deputies torn between their private practices and opportunity for better pay doing legal work in the private sector.
One of his goals is to prosecute a higher percentage of cases presented to his office by law enforcement.
Michael Rosenbaum, the only newcomer on the LaPorte County Council, said he wants to use his skills as a certified public accountant to establish a more formal approach to budgeting and look at having a long-term spending plan for each department.
One of his first tasks will be looking at a recently completed study about keeping or replacing the historic Franklin Street drawbridge in Michigan City.
He's no stranger to the inner workings of local government, having been a member of the town council in Mount Arlington, New Jersey, in the 1990s.
"I think it's going to be a smooth transition," Rosenbaum said.