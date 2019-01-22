VALPARAISO — The city's next mayor will not be elected until later this year, but he or she was presented Tuesday with a user's manual from a pretty reputable source.
Outgoing Mayor Jon Costas used his his final State of the City address to read an open letter addressed to his successor.
"You have been chosen to lead one of the finest small cities in the Midwest," he said. "If it feels like a formidable task, that's OK. That's how I felt 16 years ago, but it turned out, in the long run, to be much more rewarding rather than daunting."
Presupposing his successor ran a positive campaign, Costas said he or she, as a result, is in a better position to engage citizens of both major political parties and reinforce necessary positive values.
Costas encouraged the next mayor to listen to all the residents, "not just the loud ones, or well-connected ones or the familiar ones."
He also put in a plug for the members of his leadership team who hope to remain on beyond the end of his term this year.
"You will be in a strong position to continue our momentum by keeping my current leadership team intact," Costas said.
Costas encouraged his successor to keep his or her vision on the future, but not to forget the city's past. He spoke out about the success of one of his team's earliest goals — to revitalize the downtown.
"This was a new fresh vision built upon an historic landmark," he said.
This and other accomplishments during his years in office were fueled by a strong work culture at City Hall, Costas said.
"Our culture is best described by words like trust, empowerment, respect, accountability, integrity and innovation," he said.
Costas paid tribute to former Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent and the city's longest serving Park Board member, E. Ric Frataccia, who died in November.
He described Frataccia as a "master bridge builder" and urged his successor to follow Frataccia's example.
"I am pleased to report that we have left you a city that is strong in many respects," Costas said.
The city is strong financially, and the current expansion of City Hall means nearly all municipal buildings have been improved, he said. The city is also safe.
Costas offered to be available to provide advice and encouragement to the next mayor, "but it's your baton now."
"This will be the most demanding and exhilarating professional experience of your life," he said.