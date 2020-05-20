Next stage of Indiana's reopening plan set to begin Thursday night, in Lake County June 1

Race tracks also can reopen with no spectators, state park inns are reopening and youth summer day camps may resume June 1.

The governor's initial stage 3 plan authorized indoor movie theaters to open at 50% capacity and children again allowed to use playground equipment.

Those reopenings have been postponed, however, until a to-be-determined date, likely in mid-June.

"The biggest problem is the number of people that touch those surfaces (at playgrounds) and children oftentimes put their hands to their mouth and to their face, and that's a very difficult thing to manage. So we are just not there yet with that," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.

"If we could work with our children to continuously clean their hands and keep their hands out of their face, but I couldn't even keep my kids from eating dirt when they were little."

Also remaining closed in stage 3 are bars and nightclubs; cultural, entertainment and sports venues; and elementary and high school buildings and facilities.

Holcomb said Lake, Marion and Cass counties won't move to stage 3 until June 1, since those three counties were delayed in entering stage 2 due to the higher number of COVID-19 cases in the counties compared to the rest of the state.