PORTAGE — Nina Rivas has announced her intention to run for the Portage clerk-treasurer's seat in the 2019 election.
"While I may have thought I would never consider public office, I have always believed in good government. A government that works for its people, a government that goes that extra mile, a government with integrity," Rivas, a Democrat, wrote recently in a news release.
"Good government is needed more than ever. The city is at the forefront of some challenging times and needs a renewed sense of trust and leadership. I feel called upon to roll up my sleeves and do my part," wrote Rivas, who has worked for the Portage Township Trustee's office as chief of staff for the last eight years. She is also the wife of Porter County Councilman Jeremy Rivas.
"The clerk-treasurer is tasked with a vital role in city government; one that helps guide city leaders with information to make the right decisions. I believe my experience and knowledge I’ve gained at the township level puts me in the position to undertake the task," she said.