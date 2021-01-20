No Inauguration Day attack on Indiana Statehouse

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said he has no regrets about doing so, even though the alleged danger to Hoosier lawmakers, legislative staff and the general public ultimately amounted to nothing.

"I understand why people may raise their eyebrows now that we haven't seen violence materialize today, but you have to take everything in context," Bray said. "Just two weeks ago we saw something horrific unfold in Washington, D.C. This decision was made with the benefit of that experience."

"So on one level you can be frustrated and say we should have come in today because everything was peaceful. On the other hand, I am very thankful it was peaceful and nothing happened today. You certainly don't wish for trouble just to prove you were right."

Bray insisted the threat of violent protest will not deter state lawmakers in the future from coming into the Statehouse and doing their jobs.

He said this time was different because of the recent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the strong recommendation by the Indiana State Police that Hoosier lawmakers stay out of Indianapolis this week.