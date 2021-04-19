 Skip to main content
No Indiana gun law changes on tap following mass shooting in Indianapolis
urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, was unsuccessful in his last-ditch effort to advance legislation tightening Indiana’s gun laws following Thursday’s mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that killed eight people.

The two-term Region lawmaker, along with state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, attempted during a House-Senate conference committee meeting Monday to strip a variety of education policy changes from Senate Bill 413 and insert their plan for new gun restrictions.

Specifically, their proposal would have required universal background checks for all gun sales in Indiana and banned the sale of assault weapons, defined as any selective-fire firearm capable of fully automatic, semiautomatic, or burst fire at the option of the user.

Police are working to identify a gunman and determine his motive for opening fire at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport.

“Last week’s shooting in Indianapolis was a tragedy. It’s heartbreaking to know that eight families are now in mourning because of a senseless act of violence,” Melton said.

“Indiana residents have already voiced their desire for gun safety laws, like universal background checks, to reduce the violent cycle that has become the norm in our nation. All Hoosiers want is the freedom to do everyday tasks like go to work, attend school and run errands without fearing for their lives because elected leaders have once again failed to act on the issue of gun violence.”

A gunman shot eight people dead and injured several others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis before taking his own life, police said early on Friday.

Melton said the gun proposal was blocked by state Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, who told him it was not germane to the underlying education legislation and would be rejected by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Last week, the Indiana Senate overwhelmingly adopted Senate Resolution 39 decrying federal and state limitations on the right to keep and bear arms, including all restrictions on types of firearms or ammunition capacity.

"We must put an end to this violent cycle, and that starts with changes being made here in the General Assembly," Melton said. "Our residents don’t deserve to live in fear of the next mass shooting."

The Legislature is due to end its regular annual session Wednesday or Thursday.

Download PDF Gun restrictions proposed for inclusion in Senate Bill 413
Eddie Melton

Eddie Melton

 Provided
