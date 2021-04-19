No Indiana gun law changes on tap following mass shooting in Indianapolis

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, was unsuccessful in his last-ditch effort to advance legislation tightening Indiana’s gun laws following Thursday’s mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that killed eight people.

The two-term Region lawmaker, along with state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, attempted during a House-Senate conference committee meeting Monday to strip a variety of education policy changes from Senate Bill 413 and insert their plan for new gun restrictions.

Specifically, their proposal would have required universal background checks for all gun sales in Indiana and banned the sale of assault weapons, defined as any selective-fire firearm capable of fully automatic, semiautomatic, or burst fire at the option of the user.

“Last week’s shooting in Indianapolis was a tragedy. It’s heartbreaking to know that eight families are now in mourning because of a senseless act of violence,” Melton said.