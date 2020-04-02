No need for Hoosiers to wear masks in public, state health commissioner says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Indiana's top public health official is advising Hoosiers they do not need to wear masks when they leave their homes, even though some federal and state leaders elsewhere are recommending the practice to potentially minimize the spread of coronavirus.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Thursday Hoosiers generally should not be out in public very long if they are properly complying with the governor's stay-at-home order that prohibits all travel except for "essential" needs or employment.

"Just briefly to go to the grocery store, to go to the pharmacy, to run across the street, to check on grandma and grandpa," Box said.

She also emphasized Indiana does not have anywhere close to the number of masks needed to keep 6.6 million Hoosiers masked on a regular basis for an extended period of time.

"Those medical masks that we have need to be saved for our providers — our front-line people who are taking care of COVID-19 patients," Box said.

At the same time, Box said if individuals have access to one of the thousands of cloth masks crafted recently by Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana and elsewhere she believes "it's a fabulous thing if you want to wear them."