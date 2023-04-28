HAMMOND — Growing up in Hessville, John Ratajczak would climb over stopped trains to get to school “all the time.”

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. says the top complaint he gets from residents of that neighborhood is stopped trains.

Common Councilman Scott Rakos, D-6, put it simply Wednesday at a public hearing: “Hessville has a problem with trains.”

With Chicago, the busiest railroad hub in the country, just across the border, trains are constantly traveling through Hammond. The congestion stops traffic, slows emergency response times and puts pedestrians at risk.

In 2019, the Federal Railroad Administration launched a webpage where blocked railroad crossings can be reported. Over the past 12 months, the third- and fourth-highest number of blocked crossings have been reported in Illinois and Indiana, respectively. Of the 210 blocked crossings reported in Lake County, 109 were in Hammond.

Hammond has a problem with trains, but opinions vary greatly when it comes to finding a solution.

Governor’s Parkway

In 2017, the city of Hammond sought state funding from a pool of money meant to pay for railroad grade separation projects throughout Indiana. Hammond submitted a proposal for a bridge that would lift traffic over the railroad tracks. The bridge, called Governor’s Parkway, would start at 173rd Street east of Parrish Avenue and end on 169th Street. The project narrative includes a connection to Grand Avenue “for the purpose of improving development opportunities.”

The project would close at-grade crossings of the Norfolk Southern line on Parrish and Arizona avenues.

In April 2018, Hammond was one of 11 cities that won funding, receiving $6.7 million for the project.

More than 100 people filed into the lunchroom Wednesday at Scott Middle School for a public hearing organized by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Representatives from Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc., INDOT’s engineering consultants, stood next to poster boards depicting the bridge’s proposed design.

Project manager Nick Batta said stopped trains are a “decades-old problem in Hessville.” If there is a train in the area, it can take the local fire station, No. 8, as long as 20 minutes to cover its entire service area. With the bridge, Batta said, response time would drop to a maximum of 6 minutes.

Safety was top of mind for many of the 30-some residents who spoke. Just hours before the meeting, ProPublica and InvestigateTV published an article, video and photo package showing Hammond children crawling between trains to get to school.

“Obviously, kids going over stopped trains is unacceptable. We all know that.” McDermott told attendees.

However, dozens of speakers said Governor’s Parkway won’t solve the problem.

‘This is no solution at all’

Hessville is home to Morton High and Scott Middle schools, which are off Grand Avenue, and Hess Elementary, which is farther south off Orchard Drive. Many students would have to walk a mile or two to get to school using the proposed train bridge.

“The kids are still going to hop the trains if they have to walk an extra two miles to get to school,” TJ Gaertig said.

For the past several months, Gaertig and other local environmentalists have been speaking against the bridge during Hammond Common Council meetings. The opponents say there are better, less environmentally invasive solutions.

Activists hope to protect a quiet wooded area that’s a few blocks from Scott.

The 32-acre dune and swale ecosystem, known as Briar East Woods, is near the “College Bound” water tower at Parrish Avenue and 169th Street. Governor’s Parkway would cut through about 12 acres of the woods, and 300 trees would be bulldozed.

While the city has pledged to replant about 24 acres of trees, attendees said the young saplings scattered throughout the city and surrounding area can’t replace the current forest.

Celeste Boles noted that with all of the nearby industry, trees play a vital role in improving Hammond’s air quality.

Governor’s Parkway is “not going to solve the problem ... and you’re going to lose something priceless in the process,” she said.

Multiple speakers said the loss of trees will worsen noise pollution, destroy important habitat used by migrating birds, and reduce the amount of accessible green space in Hessville.

Ken Rosek, founder of the Hessville Dune Dusters — the group has been cleaning up Briar East Woods — said the overpass will make the area more car-reliant.

“This is no solution at all. This is what happens when the community is left completely out of the decision-making process,” said Rosek, who is running against Rakos in the spring primary. “This is a heavily industrialized area. ... I think you need to keep every little stretch of natural space that exists to balance out the environment that we live in.”

Alternative routes

“If the only way we could keep kids safe was to cut down all the trees, that would be OK,” Cathy Perrin of Highland said. “But there’s a better way to do it.”

Governor’s Parkway opponents have been suggesting an underpass, citing the one completed at the Canadian National Railroad crossing at Calumet Avenue in Munster as a potential model.

Batta ran through all of the alternative solutions INDOT considered: an overpass at Kennedy Avenue, at 169th Street, at Parrish Avenue, at Grand Avenue or at 173rd Street. All of the other options were either too expensive, would force out too many homes and businesses, or would take parking away from a nearby apartment complex.

An underpass at Parrish Avenue was considered, but construction would have cost about $15 million and displaced 13 houses.

Governor’s Parkway, what INDOT is calling the “preferred alternative” because no final decisions have been made, would only displace two houses. The total project cost is estimated at $14 million, with construction costs at $10.2 million.

INDOT will make a decision after the public comment period ends May 26.

If the city does not move forward with the bridge, McDermott said, the federal money will be lost.

“We’ll be here 10 years from now talking about stopped trains and nothing will be done,” he told the audience. “If we’re going to turn the money down, don’t complain when those trains are stopped for four days.”

State money will cover about 75% of the project, McDermott said. Hammond has committed $2.5 million to the project; Norfolk Southern Railway is contributing $500,000.

Rosek’s solution to paying for a pricier underpass?

“Get the damn railroad to pay for it.”

When it comes to negotiating with the railroad, local government’s hands are largely tied.

“Over the years I’ve been mayor I’ve learned a lot about trains,” McDermott said during a January public meeting. “They are more powerful than the city or state. The Hammond police can’t do anything about this. The trains laugh at them if they try to give them a ticket.”

Train congestion has always been a problem in Hessville, but freight trains have gotten longer in recent years, blocking even more traffic. A

found that some trains stretch for up to three miles.

Kenny Edwards, the state legislative director at SMART Union, which represents rail workers, traveled from Lafayette to attend the INDOT hearing.

“We have great respect for your community, and I want everybody in this room to know that we never intentionally block your crossings,” Edwards said. “This doesn’t have to continue. There are things that the railroad can do to eliminate this problem of blocked crossings, and the Number One thing is to reduce the length of the trains.”

For now, Hessville residents are stuck. Stuck between a number of imperfect solutions, stuck behind cost limitations and, of course, stuck behind the next train.

How to submit public comment on the Governor's Parkway project More information about the project is available at laporte.indot.in.gov. Comments on the project will be accepted through May 26. Written comment can be mailed to Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc., Attn: Nick Batta, 8790 Purdue Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268; or via email at NBatta@cmtengr.com.

