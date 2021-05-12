North police station provides more resources for Merrillville officers

On-duty officers working in the town's northern area now have access to the station to complete reports, can meet with residents and handle other tasks instead of traveling back to the department in the center of Merrillville, Cuttino said.

The newly opened station will also be more available in the case of traffic impediments such as trains crossing.

"When the officers go south (to the other station) they get caught by tracks. We will have the tools to work with them on that," Cuttino said.

He said the north station isn’t staffed at all times, but a volunteer reserve program can assist with that.

“In due time, when we get the reserve program going, hopefully we can get somebody stationed up there,” Cuttino said.

Opening the north station and starting a reserve program isn’t the only way the department is growing.

The department recently started using the town’s Pruzin Center for officer training programs.