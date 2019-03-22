VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners awarded eight contracts totaling more than $5.5 million to move forward the construction/renovation project at its North Porter County Annex on Willowcreek Road in Portage.
The contracts are for interior work ranging from drywall to fire protection, flooring to painting, plumbing to electrical work.
Officials broke ground on the project in October. The estimated $10 million project includes the construction of a new building and the renovation of the existing building.
The new building will house the Portage Township Trustee's Office, Portage Township Food Pantry and some county offices. The existing building will include a renovation and addition to include an additional courtroom.
The township trustee is sharing in the project's cost.
Last week, Derek Anderson, project manager for Skillman Corp., told commissioners they had run into an unforeseen cost, adding nearly $166,000 to the project for the removal of poor soils at the site of the new building. Anderson said the poor soils were removed and replaced with sand. The trustee's office will pick up 50 percent of the additional cost.
At that Tuesday meeting, the commissioners received 30 bids in eight categories for the next phase of the project.
"There was a lot of competition," Anderson said, adding the costs came in a bit above budget.
Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said they will work with the individual contractors on value engineering of each individual contract to reduce costs.
Anderson said they will work with contractors to lower costs without lowering the quality or scope of the project.
The new building is expected to be completed sometime later this year, and renovations to the current building will be completed in 2020.