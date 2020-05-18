North Township Dial-a-Ride service resumes May 27.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Township's Dial-a-Ride transit service is resuming May 27 with new cleaning and spacing processes aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The on-demand ride service was suspended in mid-March because many Dial-a-Ride users are among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, including senior citizens and individuals with disabilities and preexisting conditions.

"Dial-a-Ride has provided more than 300,000 trips over the last eight years. It's a service that has proven itself vital to the well-being of those who cannot drive themselves to appointments and grocery shopping," said North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan.

"Our retooled processes will allow us to be back in full swing while protecting the safety of our riders and our drivers."

Township residents can schedule a ride by calling 219-932-2530, pressing 4 and remaining on the line. Reservations also can be made via email at dial-a-ride@ntto.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.