Northern Indiana veterans health clinic named for late congresswoman

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health clinic in St. Joseph County now carries the name of a late congresswoman who consistently advocated for Hoosier veterans at the Capitol.

On Friday, Democratic President Joe Biden signed into law House Bill 8656 naming the VA clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana, for deceased U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart.

The Jackie Walorski VA Clinic is an outpatient facility offering primary care and specialty health services, including mental health services, treatment for hearing loss, vision care, urology, prosthetics, laboratory services, prescriptions and more.

The president expressed gratitude to Indiana's congressional delegation, and many others, for their leadership in advancing the legislation to his desk.

It passed both the House and Senate unanimously in the weeks following Walorski's Aug. 3 death in a two-vehicle collision near Nappanee, Indiana, that killed a total of four people.

The VA naming measure was cosponsored by the 10 other lawmakers representing the Hoosier State in Congress, including Northwest Indiana U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Walorski, 58, represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, from 2013 until her death.

She also served in the Indiana House from 2005 to 2010.