Northwest Indiana improving on state COVID-19 measures

The late summer surge of COVID-19 cases across the Hoosier State appears to be winding down, but health officials are urging Indiana residents to continue following coronavirus prevention measures as the holidays approach.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health preliminarily improved its COVID-19 ratings of Porter and LaPorte counties to yellow from orange, based on the falling COVID-19 testing positivity rates in both counties.

A county is required to maintain its color rating for two weeks before its advisory level officially is changed. As a result, face masks will continue to be required in Porter County government buildings for at least one more week.

Lake County is among just four Indiana counties currently at the yellow advisory level, along with Tippecanoe, Monroe and Brown counties.

None of the state's 92 counties are at the ideal blue advisory level. The majority are classified as orange. Eight have the worst-possible red designation, indicating uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The improving COVID-19 ratings of Northwest Indiana counties likely is due in part to the Region's higher vaccination rates compared to many other Indiana counties.