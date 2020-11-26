Northwest Indiana lawmakers appointed to key policy-shaping roles at Statehouse

Republican lawmakers from Northwest Indiana next year will play significant roles in shaping some of the most consequential policies set to be enacted by the General Assembly.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, this week appointed state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, to lead the Roads and Transportation Committee, and reappointed state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, as chairman of the Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee.

Pressel is expected to continue implementing the 20-year, fully-funded road construction plan initially adopted in 2017, while Soliday has been working for the past two years toward adoption of a statewide energy plan that balances reliability, affordability and renewable resources.

This is the first committee chairmanship for Pressel, who previously served as vice chairman of the Government and Regulatory Reform Committee. Soliday took over the utilities panel in 2019 after leading roads and transportation for eight years.

"We have a robust legislative agenda to tackle this session and I am excited about working with the many talented leaders who serve on our House Republican team," Huston said.