Northwest Indiana native is a finalist for seat on Indiana Supreme Court

An appellate judge originally from Northwest Indiana is among the three candidates from which Gov. Eric Holcomb will appoint a new justice for the Indiana Supreme Court.

Judge Derek Molter, a Newton County native currently serving on the Indiana Court of Appeals, was selected Tuesday by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission as a finalist to fill the vacancy on the state's five-member high court caused by the upcoming retirement of Justice Steven David.

The two other potential justices recommended to the Republican governor following a second round of interviews were Grant Superior Judge Dana Kenworthy and Justin Forkner, an Indianapolis attorney who works as chief administrative officer for the Indiana Supreme Court.

Holcomb previously appointed Molter to the state's appellate court in August 2021 because of what Holcomb said was Molter's "brilliant legal mind" and his role as "a leader in the Indiana legal community."

"He has written countless articles and is looked at as an expert in his field, but most importantly he has a Hoosier heart," Holcomb said last year.

"He continuously gives back to his community and beyond and is always searching for how he can best serve the people he represents and truly make a positive impact."

Molter, 40, is a graduate of Indiana University and its law school in Bloomington. Prior to becoming a judge, he was a partner at the Ice Miller law firm in Indianapolis, where he primarily worked on state and federal appellate litigation.

That work included representing the Lake County Council in its ongoing separation of powers dispute with the Lake County Board of Commissioners. Molter also previously was counsel to the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority.

Some of his earliest legal work took place in the Region when Molter served as law clerk in 2007-08 for Hammond-based Judge Theresa Springmann of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

This year's other two finalists did not list any connections to Northwest Indiana in their applications.

Porter Superior Judge Jeffrey Clymer, of Valparaiso, and LaPorte Superior Judge Jaime Oss, of LaPorte, were eliminated from the competition March 1 following the commission's first round of applicant interviews.

Holcomb will have 60 days to decide which potential justice to put on the Supreme Court once the nominating commission formally notifies the governor of its recommendation, likely in the next week or so.

Hoosier voters then will say at the 2024 general election whether the new justice should be retained for a 10-year term.

David announced in November his intention to retire from the state's high court this fall after being appointed to the bench in 2010 by Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels and retained by Hoosier voters in 2012.

