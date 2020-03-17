You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Northwest Indiana's congressman endorses Tallian for Indiana attorney general
alert urgent

Northwest Indiana's congressman endorses Tallian for Indiana attorney general

{{featured_button_text}}

The longest serving congressman in state history is recommending his fellow Hoosier Democrats nominate state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, for Indiana attorney general.

Visclosky-Tallian

Declaring he's not very good with tools, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, hands over a giant pair of scissors to state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, at a Dec. 8, 2014 ribbon cutting for the South Lakefront Property project in Portage. Visclosky recently endorsed Tallian in her bid for Indiana attorney general.

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, said Tallian has earned his "unconditional support and endorsement" because the 15-year state lawmaker "has been a true public servant throughout her career" and "demonstrated that she cares about the livelihoods of all individuals and families."

"I know she will be a thoughtful, judicious and honest attorney general for every person and community in our state," Visclosky said.

In particular, the 36-year congressman pointed to Tallian's successful efforts to secure state funds for two major expansions of the South Shore Line, her unwavering support for the Region's steel industry and union labor, and Tallian's unceasing work to preserve the Lake Michigan shoreline.

"I am proud to support Karen Tallian for attorney general," Visclosky said. "She has the trusted experience and temperament to continue her career of public service and fight on behalf of our environment and all workers, individuals and families in Indiana."

Tallian is vying against former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel for the Democratic attorney general nomination. She said she's grateful to have Visclosky backing her bid.

"I am proud to have Congressman Visclosky's support in this critical race," Tallian said. "It has been a pleasure to work with him on the critical issues facing Northwest Indiana, and I am thankful for his support and friendship."

Hoosier Democrats will nominate their candidate for attorney general at the party's June 13 state convention.

 Gallery: Indiana's state symbols

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Senate budget funds RDA, South Shore expansion
Government and Politics

Senate budget funds RDA, South Shore expansion

INDIANAPOLIS | They got the train money. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved a state budget proposal Thursday that directs $6 million a year for the next 30 years to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority to help pay for expansion of the South Shore Line to Dyer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts