Northwest Indiana's congressman endorses Tallian for Indiana attorney general

The longest serving congressman in state history is recommending his fellow Hoosier Democrats nominate state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, for Indiana attorney general.

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, said Tallian has earned his "unconditional support and endorsement" because the 15-year state lawmaker "has been a true public servant throughout her career" and "demonstrated that she cares about the livelihoods of all individuals and families."

"I know she will be a thoughtful, judicious and honest attorney general for every person and community in our state," Visclosky said.

In particular, the 36-year congressman pointed to Tallian's successful efforts to secure state funds for two major expansions of the South Shore Line, her unwavering support for the Region's steel industry and union labor, and Tallian's unceasing work to preserve the Lake Michigan shoreline.

"I am proud to support Karen Tallian for attorney general," Visclosky said. "She has the trusted experience and temperament to continue her career of public service and fight on behalf of our environment and all workers, individuals and families in Indiana."