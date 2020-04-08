Nursing homes account for 15% of Indiana COVID-19 deaths, records show

State health officials are stepping up coronavirus testing at Indiana nursing homes, and similar group housing centers, following a series of COVID-19 deaths at those types of residential facilities near Indianapolis.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday Indiana has 735 nursing homes, long-term care facilities, group homes, jails and similar entities that together house some 65,000 Hoosiers.
In all, approximately 600 residents and employees of those facilities have been tested for the coronavirus, with 191 found to be infected and 170 of those living or working in long-term care facilities, Box said.
Records show there have been 31 coronavirus deaths at 12 long-term care facilities in Indiana, accounting for 15% of the 203 total COVID-19 deaths in the state.
More than a third of those long-term care deaths occurred at a single nursing home, the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, located approximately 43 miles northeast of Indiana's capital city, according to Box.
She said to minimize the possibility another nursing home will see 11 of its residents die, Box issued an order Wednesday requiring all long-term care facilities to report every known or suspected COVID-19 case — among both residents and employees — to the local and state health departments, and to also report every known or suspected coronavirus death.
In addition, Box is urging nursing homes to provide that information to residents and their families to better ensure "this most vulnerable population gets the best possible care in the best possible location."
Indiana initially directed group residential facilities on March 13 to halt outside visitors, end communal dining and activities, and boost screening for potential coronavirus infections among employees and residents.
The State Department of Health has since deployed 11 regional "strike teams" to investigate possible coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities, test individuals suspected to be ill, and help to implement each facility's infection control procedures.
Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, chief medical officer at the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said now that Indiana has additional coronavirus testing capacity, the strike teams likely will begin testing more nursing home residents and staff to prevent possible asymptomatic spread of the virus.
"This disease creates the potential for a perfect storm in a long-term care facility: Large groups of vulnerable people, living together, and a highly transmissible virus that may not cause symptoms in those who care for them," Rusyniak said.
At the same time, Rusyniak said the state is working with nursing homes and long-term care facilities to help them prepare to temporarily house individuals with COVID-19 who no longer need hospitalization but cannot yet go home.
"This would allow a long-term care facility, in collaboration with the health department and local hospitals, to be a location to care for people with COVID-19 who no longer require acute hospital care, but are not well enough to go back home or to a previous long-term care facility," Rusyniak said.
Earlier this week, those preparations prompted a backlash in Washington, Indiana, when Daviess County officials attempted to halt the transfer of some nursing home residents to similar facilities in neighboring towns.
Rusyniak insisted, however, the moves were part of the state's commitment "to doing whatever we can to protect those who live and work in the long-term care facilities because they're our parents, our siblings, neighbors, sons, daughters and friends."
"They're our family, and we'll do everything we can to help family," he said.
