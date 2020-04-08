Nursing homes account for 15% of Indiana COVID-19 deaths, records show

In addition, Box is urging nursing homes to provide that information to residents and their families to better ensure "this most vulnerable population gets the best possible care in the best possible location."

Indiana initially directed group residential facilities on March 13 to halt outside visitors, end communal dining and activities, and boost screening for potential coronavirus infections among employees and residents.

The State Department of Health has since deployed 11 regional "strike teams" to investigate possible coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities, test individuals suspected to be ill, and help to implement each facility's infection control procedures.

Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, chief medical officer at the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said now that Indiana has additional coronavirus testing capacity, the strike teams likely will begin testing more nursing home residents and staff to prevent possible asymptomatic spread of the virus.

"This disease creates the potential for a perfect storm in a long-term care facility: Large groups of vulnerable people, living together, and a highly transmissible virus that may not cause symptoms in those who care for them," Rusyniak said.