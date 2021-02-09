NWI beverage battle could lead to statewide business changes

A dispute between two Northwest Indiana convenience store chains and their Coca-Cola distributor could lead to a change in how nonalcoholic beverages are distributed and sold across the Hoosier State.

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said he filed House Bill 1221 after being contacted by the owners of Family Express and Luke Oil about the different prices they're required to pay for Coca-Cola products at different business enterprises run by their companies — based largely on the price ultimately charged to the consumer.

For example, Soliday said Luke's County Line Orchard pays about one-third as much for the exact same product from exact the same distributor than Luke Oil convenience stories, even though the product all is delivered to the same warehouse.

He said the distributor also has thwarted attempts to move beverages between businesses or acquire product through other channels.

"These companies have bought from Costco, retail, for less than they're paying wholesale, and these are people who buy by the truckload. And the (distributor) has gone to Costco and said, 'If you sell to them again we won't sell any to you,'" Soliday said. "This just isn't right."