NWI congressional candidate's white supremacy post condemned by party leadership

Dan Dernulc, chairman of the Lake County Republican Party, said candidates need to be very careful what they post on social media, and if Leyva did post these messages it puts a "big taint on not just his (political) race, but on his whole campaign."

"This is not what the Republican Party is about," Dernulc said. "In fact, we strive for not just fairness, but anti-anything such as this."

Jake Oakman, spokesman for the Indiana Republican Party, said the state GOP "condemns such disgusting and divisive materials."

"That Facebook post has no place in the political discussion, or anywhere in society — let alone from someone who wants to represent Hoosiers in the United States Congress," Oakman said.

Leyva is competing against Democratic North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan and Libertarian Michael Strauss in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in the U.S. House.

Mrvan said in response to Leyva's post that there's "no place in our political discourse for public officials and those seeking public office to share insensitive and intolerant social media posts on race relations."