NWI congressman describes 'chaos and disarray' as U.S. Capitol stormed by Trump supporters

"Words matter. What people say and what you do matters. And when you're in a position of power you have to understand that," Mrvan said.

"In the United States of America we find solutions, we don't find division. This is a divided nation that must come together, and this is a moment that will stick with me to really emphasize that: leadership and words matter."

Mrvan said he's proud the count of presidential electors resumed shortly after the Capitol was secured and the nation proceeded onward toward the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

"There were people who stormed the Capitol of the United States of America to try and change things because they didn't like how the election went?" Mrvan said. "This is beyond comprehension that we're going through this right now."

"I want to do the people's business. I want the transition of government to continue and to go smoothly, and right now I want to do my job and make sure we certify the results. The people have spoken."

As for his own voice, Mrvan said he wants to use it to bring the country together to the best of his ability.