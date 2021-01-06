NWI congressman describes 'chaos and disarray' as U.S. Capitol stormed by Trump supporters

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, was in the final group of lawmakers exiting the U.S. House chamber Wednesday as rioters inspired by President Donald Trump breached the doors and shots rang out in the Capitol.
"It was pure chaos and disarray," Mrvan said. "Something I never thought I would see in the United States of America."
Mrvan was not injured in the melee, and told The Times he spent the afternoon and evening in a secure room with about 200 other House members and congressional staffers.
The Northwest Indiana representative — on just his fourth day on the job in Washington, D.C. — said he initially stayed in the House as the Capitol was invaded for the first time since the War of 1812 to make sure all his colleagues were able to get to safety.
Law enforcement then directed Mrvan and several other straggler to finally leave the chamber as police barricaded the House door against the marauding mob of Trump supporters; a stand for which Mrvan said he'll be "forever grateful."
"We were the last people to exit as that was going on," Mrvan said. "It was a moment."
Mrvan declined to directly blame Trump for the disruption and destruction. Instead, he called on leaders at all levels to more carefully choose the words they use and to avoid "fiery rhetoric" that can lead to violence.
"Words matter. What people say and what you do matters. And when you're in a position of power you have to understand that," Mrvan said.
"In the United States of America we find solutions, we don't find division. This is a divided nation that must come together, and this is a moment that will stick with me to really emphasize that: leadership and words matter."
Mrvan said he's proud the count of presidential electors resumed shortly after the Capitol was secured and the nation proceeded onward toward the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
"There were people who stormed the Capitol of the United States of America to try and change things because they didn't like how the election went?" Mrvan said. "This is beyond comprehension that we're going through this right now."
"I want to do the people's business. I want the transition of government to continue and to go smoothly, and right now I want to do my job and make sure we certify the results. The people have spoken."
As for his own voice, Mrvan said he wants to use it to bring the country together to the best of his ability.
"Our country needs to come together to find solutions," he said. "We're going through a pandemic, we're going through economic hard times, and now is not the time for this great divide."
Bipartisan agreement
Similar sentiments were shared by every member of Indiana's congressional delegation, who often disagree on the best policies for the country, but universally condemned the Trump riot on Capitol Hill.
The state's senior senator, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said everyone in America has a right to peacefully protest, but what occurred Wednesday "goes against everything we stand for as a nation."
"This is not a peaceful protest — it is violence and it is reprehensible. This must stop," Young said.
Likewise, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., one of the ringleaders of the GOP effort to delay or undo the certification of Biden's election victory in favor of Trump, said "rioting and violence are never acceptable."
"What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately," Braun said.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, whose district includes part of LaPorte County, took to Twitter to demand the rioters "stop these attacks on our country."
"Violence and destruction are never the answer," she said. "Grateful to the U.S. Capitol Police for protecting everyone in our Capitol."
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, another of the Hoosier lawmakers most loyal to Trump, proclaimed the scene at the Capitol as "unacceptable and un-American."
"Those participating in lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Banks said.
Meanwhile, the only other Indiana Democratic congressman besides Mrvan laid the blame squarely on those seeking to undo the election results on behalf of the outgoing Republican president.
"Everything that's happening in D.C. today — from the political theater inside the Capitol, to the unruly protests outside of it — is an insult to our democracy," said U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis.
"Congress is here to serve the people. The people chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and we must uphold their choice."
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said Tuesday he was not focused on the efforts by Braun and other GOP lawmakers to get Trump a second term he did not win, unequivocally condemned the violence at the Capitol inspired by that effort.
"It's both saddening and sickening to watch a mob devolve into thinking their rules would ever replace the rule of law," Holcomb said.
"Passion, patriotism and love for our nation should always and only be expressed in constructive ways that seek to honor the ideals on which our nation was founded. Any means of violence runs counter to who we are and is never acceptable."