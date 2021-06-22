NWI Democrats hail opportunities created by the American Rescue Plan

HIGHLAND — A little more than a year ago, North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. were political foes fiercely battling for the chance to succeed Pete Visclosky as Northwest Indiana's representative in the U.S. House.
Fast forward to Tuesday at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland and the onetime rivals stood united, alongside other Lake County Democratic leaders, in praise of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 economic recovery agenda known as the American Rescue Plan, and in gratitude to Mrvan for supporting it in Congress.
"Democrats delivered," Mrvan proclaimed to approximately 150 people standing on the lawn behind the park's social center. "During those times of uncertainty it was the Democratic Party that led. It was the Democratic Party that came together to find solutions."
The American Rescue Plan, enacted March 11 without support from even one congressional Republican, is responsible for the $1,400 stimulus checks recently received by nearly all Hoosier workers and the expanded child tax credit that next month will start going out to many Indiana households.
The law also is providing some $6 billion to the state of Indiana and Hoosier schools and communities to help speed the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through targeted investments in infrastructure and other needs.
McDermott said the American Rescue Plan is "a game changer" that, quite simply, made his job as mayor "night and day" easier.
"In the city of Hammond, we have money earmarked for pedestrian bridges, flood control projects, lead remediation projects — things that needed to be done but couldn't be done. And I'll tell you what, they're on the board and they're scheduled to be completed right now thanks to our congressman," McDermott said.
The potential 2022 U.S. Senate candidate said he doesn't understand how Indiana's two Republican senators, and the seven Republicans of the nine members representing Indiana in the U.S. House, all could vote against helping Hoosiers get their lives, businesses and communities back together as COVID-19 fades into the rearview mirror.
"I'm proud to be a Democrat," McDermott said. "I'm proud to be in a party that believes in facts. I'm proud to be in a party that supports union workers and puts people to work. I'm proud of a party that sends $173 million to public schools in Indiana."
Indeed, the record-setting support for Indiana public schools in the new state budget approved in April by the Republican-controlled General Assembly only was possible due to federal aid provided to individuals and the state through the American Rescue Plan.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a member of the State Budget Committee, said the school investments and upgrades under the American Rescue Plan "will change and transform our communities for generations" — and he said those results deserve to be known.
"Tell your neighbors what Democrats are doing," Melton said. "We're so used to working hard and getting the job done that sometimes we don't take a step back and tell everyone the work that went into passing policies."
GlenEva Dunham, president of the Gary Teachers Union, said she's doing her part to get the word out to teachers, school personnel, and other union workers who literally put their lives on the line amid COVID-19 to keep the Region, and the country, running.
"We fought hard to protect our students, our families, our communities, and I thank President Joe Biden for that relief," Dunham said. "The passage of the American Rescue Plan was much needed to begin the healing of this great nation."
The Lake County event touting the American Rescue Plan is one of 30 taking place across the state this spring and summer under the auspices of local Democratic Party leaders, and the Indiana Democratic Party under new Chairman Mike Schmuhl.
The presidential campaign manager for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Hoosier Democrats can't afford to take this year off — even though there's no elections — if the party is going to finally begin dismantling Republican dominance of Indiana government.
"We are on offense in 2021. This is a new decade. We have new leadership," Schmuhl said. "We have a new president and a new vice president, and we are going to go around this state to talk about the work that he, and his partner, Kamala Harris, are doing to improve the lives of Hoosiers, and to improve the lives of Americans."