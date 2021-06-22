NWI Democrats hail opportunities created by the American Rescue Plan

"Tell your neighbors what Democrats are doing," Melton said. "We're so used to working hard and getting the job done that sometimes we don't take a step back and tell everyone the work that went into passing policies."

GlenEva Dunham, president of the Gary Teachers Union, said she's doing her part to get the word out to teachers, school personnel, and other union workers who literally put their lives on the line amid COVID-19 to keep the Region, and the country, running.

"We fought hard to protect our students, our families, our communities, and I thank President Joe Biden for that relief," Dunham said. "The passage of the American Rescue Plan was much needed to begin the healing of this great nation."

The Lake County event touting the American Rescue Plan is one of 30 taking place across the state this spring and summer under the auspices of local Democratic Party leaders, and the Indiana Democratic Party under new Chairman Mike Schmuhl.

The presidential campaign manager for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Hoosier Democrats can't afford to take this year off — even though there's no elections — if the party is going to finally begin dismantling Republican dominance of Indiana government.