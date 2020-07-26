NWI lawmaker working to improve nonemergency medical transportation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROLLING PRAIRIE — A Northwest Indiana lawmaker is working this summer to improve nonemergency medical transportation for Medicaid recipients across the Hoosier State.

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, has been appointed by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, to serve on Indiana's Nonemergency Medical Transportation Commission.

The commission was established last year by Senate Enrolled Act 480 — co-sponsored by Pressel — following a 2018 state contracting change that resulted in increased unanticipated demand for medical transportation, which led to late and missed rides and last-minute cancellations.

"Many Hoosiers in our community have shared their concerns and frustrations with Medicaid transportation, especially those who live in more rural areas," Pressel said. "We have to do better and make progress on this issue to ensure more patients are served and no one has to worry about late pickups and missed appointments."

The 16-member commission, which meets twice a year, is charged with ensuring Medicaid fee-for-service recipients receive satisfactory rides and brokers pay the claims of nonemergency medical transportation providers in a timely manner.