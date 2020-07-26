You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NWI lawmaker working to improve nonemergency medical transportation
urgent

NWI lawmaker working to improve nonemergency medical transportation

{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Pressel

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, has been appointed to serve on Indiana's Nonemergency Medical Transportation Commission.

 Dan Carden, The Times

ROLLING PRAIRIE — A Northwest Indiana lawmaker is working this summer to improve nonemergency medical transportation for Medicaid recipients across the Hoosier State.

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, has been appointed by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, to serve on Indiana's Nonemergency Medical Transportation Commission.

The commission was established last year by Senate Enrolled Act 480 — co-sponsored by Pressel — following a 2018 state contracting change that resulted in increased unanticipated demand for medical transportation, which led to late and missed rides and last-minute cancellations.

"Many Hoosiers in our community have shared their concerns and frustrations with Medicaid transportation, especially those who live in more rural areas," Pressel said. "We have to do better and make progress on this issue to ensure more patients are served and no one has to worry about late pickups and missed appointments."

The 16-member commission, which meets twice a year, is charged with ensuring Medicaid fee-for-service recipients receive satisfactory rides and brokers pay the claims of nonemergency medical transportation providers in a timely manner.

Pressel said his goal as a member of the commission is to develop evidence-backed proposals for lawmakers to consider during the 2021 General Assembly that will increase vendor participation and expand service in rural areas, including his LaPorte County district.

The two-term state representative also has been appointed this year to serve on the Legislature's Interim Study Committee on Government, Interim Study Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, and the Lake Michigan Marina and Shoreline Development Commission.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb imposes statewide face mask requirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts