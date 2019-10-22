HAMMOND — The chairman of the Lake County Libertarian Party is receiving public criticism for using the term "gang bangers" to describe two black candidates who are expected to be elected to the Hammond City Council next month.
Chuck Pullen, who leads the county Libertarians and is a regular host and contributor on local radio programs, insists he did not make a racist remark when he used the term "gang bangers" apparently to describe the candidates.
Pullen, of St. John, wrote Monday night in a public exchange on Facebook with Perry Stabler, of Hammond, that "you got the gang bangers taking over the council," following the upcoming departure of eight-term Councilman Bob Markovich, who is white.
Katrina Alexander, who is black, defeated Markovich by four votes in the May Democratic primary election.
Barry Tyler Jr. also prevailed in the primary against four-term Councilman Anthony Higgs. Both Tyler and Higgs are black.
Under a video clip of Markovich confronting Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. during Monday's council meeting, Pullen posted: "To be honest that council is losing its only reasonable member," referring to Markovich.
This prompted Stabler, known for producing off-color online satire of local political issues and politicians, to reply, "It's the beginning of the end."
Pullen then posted: "Especially now that you got the gang bangers taking over the council," along with a gif of actor Al Pacino portraying Miami drug lord Tony Montana in the 1983 film "Scarface."
Speaking Tuesday with The Times, Pullen rejected the suggestion that his Facebook comment was racist.
"Everybody thinks everything is a racial remark. It's not a racial remark at all," Pullen said.
Pullen clarified that he meant to use the term "gang banger," instead of "gang bangers," since he only intended his remark to refer to Tyler, not Alexander.
He said he's seen Facebook postings suggesting Tyler "had previous gang ties and things like that." Pullen said he did not know for sure whether that is true.
"I'm not presenting that as a news story. I'm basically just on Facebook," Pullen said.
Tyler, who has no criminal record and says he's never been affiliated with any gangs, said Pullen's comments are are a reminder of the ignorance that persists in society.
“While the recent Facebook posts are disheartening, they are a reminder of the current state of our society, which of course is directly connected to our country’s history of racism and oppression and the notion that all black and brown people are connected to gangs and/or criminal activity," Tyler wrote in an email to The Times. "It is sad that we are still dealing with these mindsets, but I am hopeful that the majority of our community is more focused on coming together to improve the quality of life for all residents."
Hammond's mayor described Pullen's remark as "shocking and vulgar," adding that he "would expect better behavior from the county's Libertarian Party."
"When he says racist statements like he did, he needs to be held accountable," McDermott said. "There's no place for these types of statements, and we all need to call him out for making it, so that's what I did."
"Katrina is a teacher, she works with kids. Barry has worked with kids his whole life. They're both college educated, great examples to the African American community and to call them gang bangers coming in, before they've even done one act on the city council he's calling them gang bangers already? It's ridiculous."
There's no shortage of bad blood between Pullen and McDermott, who repeatedly have criticized each other on Facebook and on programs broadcasted on Hammond's WJOB-AM radio station.
Pullen said McDermott doesn't like him because he questions why the four-term mayor is "spending millions of dollars on bike trails and bike bridges" when the Lake County's most populous city has so many other needs.
He also suggested McDermott engineered the electoral defeats of Markovich and Higgs because they frequently questioned the mayor's spending priorities and other decisions.
"He runs his city the way Mayor Pastrick ran East Chicago. He's got, you know, a rubber-stamp council," Pullen said. "It's not my city, not my deal, but he's been making it a point to point out anything I say on Facebook for months now."
McDermott said he has good reason for keeping tabs on Pullen: "He's obsessed with me."
"So I always make sure I'm paying attention to what my critics are saying, even if it's not about me. I'm always watching," McDermott said.