NWI population steady over past decade; Gary's plummets 14%, census finds

The last time Gary had so few residents was a hundred years ago in 1920, when the census found 55,378 people living among the steel mills and sand dunes just 14 years after the city was established in 1906 by U.S. Steel founder Elbert Gary.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he's concerned by the city's new population count and plans to investigate whether Gary residents were missed by census takers.

Either way, Prince said he's committed to growing Gary's population by putting policies and programs in place to attract more businesses and residents, including capitalizing on the city's "tremendous technology assets."

"That will help us encourage young people to stay here and to come here to help us build our city moving forward," Prince said.

Data show Gary also no longer is among Indiana's top 10 cities ranked by population. It's now 11th behind the growing Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville and its 69,604 residents.

East Chicago hasn't been in the top 10 for decades. But its 11.2% population drop to 26,370 residents in 2020 from 29,698 in 2010 was the second-largest decline in the Region.