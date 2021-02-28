NWI residents can help shape system that may determine next 10 years of election, policy outcomes

Under Indiana law, the only requirement for drawing legislative districts is that all parts of each district be contiguous.

Districts are not required to be competitive, compact, or take into account municipal boundaries or communities of interest, though the latter three criteria generally are respected by the Legislature.

Indiana also does not have a nonpartisan redistricting process or any type of outside commission that draws the lines. The Republican-controlled House and Senate will create the new districts, subject to approval by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Since drawing the current maps in 2011, Republicans have grown their Indiana House majority to 71 of 100 seats, up from 60; and their Senate majority to 39 of 50 members, up from 37.

Hoosier redistricting reform advocates have spent the past 10 years unsuccessfully attempting to take control of redistricting away from the General Assembly because they believe it’s unfair for politicians to pick their voters, instead of the other way around.

The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC) aims to show the Legislature what a nonpartisan redistricting process, driven by Hoosier voters, would look like.