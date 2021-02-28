NWI residents can help shape system that may determine next 10 years of election, policy outcomes

Northwest Indiana residents have a chance this week to express their opinion on one of those little-noticed, structural components of government that has a significant effect on national, state, and local election and policy outcomes.
The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission is holding a virtual public meeting from 2-4 p.m. Region time Saturday for people living in the 1st Congressional District of Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties to share their thoughts about their current voting districts and what they’d like to see in new districts.
Individuals can register for the free event by clicking on the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission logo on the right side of the allinfordemocracy.org website.
The General Assembly this year is redrawing the state’s nine congressional districts, along with all 100 Indiana House districts and 50 Indiana Senate districts, to account for population shifts and ensure each type of district has a nearly equal number of inhabitants.
It’s a process that occurs every 10 years in all 50 states following the national population count conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Redistricting requirements
Under Indiana law, the only requirement for drawing legislative districts is that all parts of each district be contiguous.
Districts are not required to be competitive, compact, or take into account municipal boundaries or communities of interest, though the latter three criteria generally are respected by the Legislature.
Indiana also does not have a nonpartisan redistricting process or any type of outside commission that draws the lines. The Republican-controlled House and Senate will create the new districts, subject to approval by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Since drawing the current maps in 2011, Republicans have grown their Indiana House majority to 71 of 100 seats, up from 60; and their Senate majority to 39 of 50 members, up from 37.
Hoosier redistricting reform advocates have spent the past 10 years unsuccessfully attempting to take control of redistricting away from the General Assembly because they believe it’s unfair for politicians to pick their voters, instead of the other way around.
The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC) aims to show the Legislature what a nonpartisan redistricting process, driven by Hoosier voters, would look like.
Earlier this year, nine individuals from across the state were chosen from more than 300 applicants to serve on the commission. Three are Democrats, three are Republicans, and three don’t identify with either major political party.
Three of the members also hail from Northwest Indiana: Former LaPorte Mayor Leigh Morris; Missie Summers-Kempf, an environmental and racial justice advocate from Portage; and Christopher Brandon Harris, a construction project manager from Hammond.
“The ICRC will show that a politically balanced group of citizens working transparently and in cooperation with citizens can devise districts that will serve the public interest, not the interests of politicians,” said Julia Vaughn, policy director of Common Cause Indiana and a leader of All IN for Democracy.
The virtual public hearing Saturday is just the first step the commission plans to take in the months ahead to show state legislators that community interests, not partisan advantage, should guide the redistricting process.
Commission to draft own maps
Ultimately, the commission plans to forward its own set of maps, crafted by Hoosier voters, to the Legislature, in the hope they’ll be considered alongside the maps proposed by Republican leaders in the Indiana House and Senate.
“Gerrymandering is the reason so many Indiana elected officials run unopposed, and why so many Indiana voters never cast a ballot,” Vaughn said. “Community members feel ignored and underserved.”
“This is our once-in-a-decade opportunity for citizens to act. We want more competitive districts where every vote counts and every voice is heard.”
Redistricting is scheduled to get underway at the Statehouse this fall, instead of during the regular legislative session, due to COVID-19 delays at the U.S. Census Bureau preventing the timely release of precinct-level population data.
Legislative leaders have yet to say whether the redistricting special session will allow for meaningful public input on the proposed maps, or if it will be a single-day meeting where the new maps simply are approved by state lawmakers.