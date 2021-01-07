NWI senator wants to stop 'defund the police' by barring reductions in local public safety spending

State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, is pressing ahead with his plan to deny local elected officials, and the citizens they represent, control over a major portion of the annual tax revenue collected by Indiana counties, cities and towns.

Senate Bill 42 would prohibit local governments from ever cutting spending on police, fire or other public safety agencies absent a reduction or shortfall in tax revenue.

Bohacek told the Senate Local Government Committee Thursday he hopes his legislation will keep the "defund the police" movement out of the state by making it impossible for Indiana local governments to reduce public safety spending.

"We just want to take that off the table," Bohacek said. "To just say, arbitrarily, we're just going to cut funding — that's not the way to do that."

Bohacek admitted under questioning by Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, that no Indiana locality has defunded the police, or even is seriously considering defunding the police.

He also acknowledged law enforcement comprises a majority of the total spending of most local governments, and if his proposal is enacted, local leaders would lose considerable control over their budgets.