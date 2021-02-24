 Skip to main content
NWI state lawmakers holding online public forum Monday
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana Statehouse

The Indiana Statehouse is located in Indianapolis.

 Dan Carden, file, The Times

Five state lawmakers representing northern Lake County are holding an online town hall meeting Monday to update their constituents on the work of the Indiana General Assembly at the midpoint of the annual legislative session.

The free event is set to run from 6 to 7 p.m. Region time on the Zoom videoconferencing system.

Those interested in attending must register in advance online at in.gov/H14 to receive a link to view the legislative forum.

The participating lawmakers are state Reps. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and state Sens. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

Meet the 2021 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

