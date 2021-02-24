NWI state lawmakers holding online public forum Monday

Five state lawmakers representing northern Lake County are holding an online town hall meeting Monday to update their constituents on the work of the Indiana General Assembly at the midpoint of the annual legislative session.
The free event is set to run from 6 to 7 p.m. Region time on the Zoom videoconferencing system.
Those interested in attending must register in advance online at in.gov/H14 to receive a link to view the legislative forum.
The participating lawmakers are state Reps. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and state Sens. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.
Dan Carden
Chief Political Reporter
Dan has reported on Indiana state government for The Times since 2009. He also covers casinos, campaigns and corruption.
