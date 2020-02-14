Officer recommends indefinite suspension of Indiana AG's law license

The legal career and political future of Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. now is in the hands of the Indiana Supreme Court after the hearing officer in his disciplinary case recommended Friday that Hill's license to practice law be suspended indefinitely.
State law requires the attorney general be "duly licensed to practice law in Indiana." If the five-member high court accepts the 60-day suspension, without automatic reinstatement, recommended by former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby, Hill likely would be forced to immediately vacate his office because he no longer could practice law.
In that case, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb would appoint a new attorney general to complete the 10 months remaining in Hill's term. Hill also probably could not continue his campaign for the Republican attorney general nomination for a second, four-year term.
Hill definitely would not be permitted to work as an attorney, in the public or the private sector, while his law license is suspended.
The attorney disciplinary case centers on Hill's alleged behavior during a post-midnight party at an Indianapolis bar following the March 15, 2018, adjournment of the General Assembly's annual session.
In October, Selby heard testimony from state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, and three female legislative staffers of both political parties who said Hill individually groped their backs and/or buttocks at the party without their consent.
Selby details each woman's unwelcome encounter with Hill in her 36-page report, and concludes that by his actions Hill committed four counts of Class B misdemeanor battery.
She finds even though a special prosecutor in October 2018 declined to file criminal charges against the attorney general, Hill nevertheless engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice, in violation of Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct that all Hoosier attorneys agree to follow.
The violation is even more egregious because as an elected official, and particularly as Indiana's highest-ranking attorney, Hill has a special obligation to uphold the public trust and maintain its perception of the state's legal system and government, Selby said.
"By seeking and accepting the responsibilities of the office of Indiana attorney general, (Hill) undertook to conduct himself both officially and personally in accordance with the highest standards that the citizens of the state of Indiana can expect," she said.
Instead, Selby finds extensive evidence that Hill and his office staff organized and engaged in a multi-year campaign to discredit and injure his accusers in order to protect Hill's public image.
"(Hill) used his position to intimidate the four women who alleged misconduct, three of whom were young women in their early twenties at the onset of their careers," Selby said.
"He held press conferences, issued press releases, and stood by as team members drafted public opinion pieces casting doubt on the four women's allegations and ascribing them political motivations."
As a result, Selby says it's unquestionable that Hill's conduct "was offensive, invasive, damaging and embarrassing" to the women.
There also is clear and convincing evidence Hill violated the Rules of Professional Conduct, and a suspension of his law license is warranted, Selby said.
Hill now has 30 days to file a response to the hearing officer's report with the Supreme Court.
If he does, the Disciplinary Commission will have 30 additional days to respond, with Hill given another 15 days to reply to that response — putting the full record before the five Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices around May 1.
There then is no specific timeline for the high court to issue an order imposing discipline on Hill.
Though in her order appointing Selby, Chief Justice Loretta Rush urged Selby to complete her work "as expeditiously as practicable."
The Indiana Republican Party is scheduled to nominate its candidate for attorney general June 20 at the party's state convention in Indianapolis.
Besides the indefinite suspension recommended by Selby, the justices could instead suspend Hill for a specific period of time with automatic reinstatement — which likely would allow Hill to keep his office and continue running for reelection.
The Supreme Court also could issue a public reprimand against Hill or prohibit him from ever practicing law in Indiana ever again.
If the court accepts the indefinite suspension, the justices would set the conditions under which Hill could regain his law license and decide whether and when he has met them.
State records show only about 1 in 5 attorneys suspended without automatic reinstatement ever regain their law license.