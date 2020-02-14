Officer recommends indefinite suspension of Indiana AG's law license

Selby details each woman's unwelcome encounter with Hill in her 36-page report, and concludes that by his actions Hill committed four counts of Class B misdemeanor battery.

She finds even though a special prosecutor in October 2018 declined to file criminal charges against the attorney general, Hill nevertheless engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice, in violation of Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct that all Hoosier attorneys agree to follow.

The violation is even more egregious because as an elected official, and particularly as Indiana's highest-ranking attorney, Hill has a special obligation to uphold the public trust and maintain its perception of the state's legal system and government, Selby said.

"By seeking and accepting the responsibilities of the office of Indiana attorney general, (Hill) undertook to conduct himself both officially and personally in accordance with the highest standards that the citizens of the state of Indiana can expect," she said.

Instead, Selby finds extensive evidence that Hill and his office staff organized and engaged in a multi-year campaign to discredit and injure his accusers in order to protect Hill's public image.