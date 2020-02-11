Official accused of beating pregnant girlfriend should resign, bipartisan county officials say

CROWN POINT — Democratic and Republican Lake County leaders agreed Tuesday it's long past time for Democratic County Recorder Michael B. Brown to resign his office.
Brown was arrested Monday afternoon at his Lake Station home on multiple felony domestic violence charges alleging Brown battered and violently shook his pregnant girlfriend on multiple occasions, including shortly before she gave birth.
Under state law, if Brown is convicted of a felony, he automatically and immediately would lose his elected office. However, state law also permits Brown to remain in office until he's convicted — even if he's locked up in the county jail awaiting trial.
Lake County Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond, said he wouldn't be surprised if Brown tries to hang on to his post until his second, four-year term expires at the end of the year.
Though Hamm said if he was in Brown's shoes, he absolutely would resign.
"I understand that he's only been charged. He hasn't been convicted. But people need to trust in their elected officials," Hamm said.
"In this instance, because of the past, I feel the appropriate thing would be for him to resign his position."
Last year, Hamm joined all the members of the Lake County Council in looking at options for removing Brown from office — including reducing Brown's salary to $1 for the year — after the council discovered Brown largely stopped coming to work after he was sued in 2017 by a former subordinate for sexual harassment.
The county paid $185,000 to settle that lawsuit in October 2018.
Brown also was absent from his office Monday and had not been seen by his employees that day. Hobart police arrested him at his Lake Station home, leading him out in handcuffs, sweatshirt, sweatpants and a stocking cap during what would have been working business hours at his taxpayer-funded office.
Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, said it's unfortunate there are no efficient mechanisms for removing an ineffective and indifferent elected official from office, so he said it's now up to Brown "to do the right thing."
"Mike Brown needs to resign. He needs to resign," Dernulc said. "Because this is a stain on every elected official that serves in an honest way by always putting their constituents and taxpayers first.
"That's what Mike Brown is not doing. He needs to go."
Both Hamm and Dernulc said they each would feel the same way if the official involved was a member of their political party, or the opposite party, because what's at stake for elected leaders and their constituents is bigger than mere partisanship.
"We are held to a higher standard, and we need to be held to a higher standard because we have the public trust on us," Dernulc said.
"When I see this, it puts a taint on all of us. And there are so many good people that are in our county. We're not corrupt. There's a heck of a lot more that are not corrupt, and they do the right thing."
Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, who is not related to the embattled recorder, said if the recorder does not promptly resign, the council once again may resume its previously halted efforts to terminate the recorder's term prior to its expiration.
"We can't continue in this manner," he said. "And obviously he needs some help. Looking at the story, this isn't a one-time deal.
"The guy has got to be bonkers."
Jim Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, said the latest allegations against the recorder only reinforce his demand, initially made last year, that Brown step aside.
"Mike Brown has been an embarrassment to this community. He's been an embarrassment to the Democratic Party in how he's conducted himself, or failed to properly conduct himself, as an elected official. I think it would be in everybody's best interest if he was to resign," Wieser said.
"To think that the taxpayers have to continue to pay this guy is offensive. It's really offensive to me. He shouldn't have been paid for the last two-and-a-half years."
He even suggested Brown only got into office in 2012 "literally on a scam," because his name was similar to now-Gary City Councilman Michael A. Brown, who previously served as Lake County clerk and recorder.
Wieser said it's "truly unfortunate" the current recorder failed to take advantage of that opportunity and instead "demonstrated a lack of maturity and an ability to conduct himself in a legitimate, moral, respectful, adult fashion."
If Brown resigns, the county's Democratic precinct committeemen would select a new recorder within 30 days to complete the 10 months remaining in Brown's term.
Several Democrats suggested Chief Deputy Recorder Gina Pimentel likely would get the job because she's already been running the recorder's office during Brown's extended absences.
Seven Democrats, including Pimentel, and one Republican have filed to run for Lake County recorder in the 2020 election.