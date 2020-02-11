Official accused of beating pregnant girlfriend should resign, bipartisan county officials say

The county paid $185,000 to settle that lawsuit in October 2018.

Brown also was absent from his office Monday and had not been seen by his employees that day. Hobart police arrested him at his Lake Station home, leading him out in handcuffs, sweatshirt, sweatpants and a stocking cap during what would have been working business hours at his taxpayer-funded office.

Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, said it's unfortunate there are no efficient mechanisms for removing an ineffective and indifferent elected official from office, so he said it's now up to Brown "to do the right thing."

"Mike Brown needs to resign. He needs to resign," Dernulc said. "Because this is a stain on every elected official that serves in an honest way by always putting their constituents and taxpayers first.

"That's what Mike Brown is not doing. He needs to go."

Both Hamm and Dernulc said they each would feel the same way if the official involved was a member of their political party, or the opposite party, because what's at stake for elected leaders and their constituents is bigger than mere partisanship.

"We are held to a higher standard, and we need to be held to a higher standard because we have the public trust on us," Dernulc said.