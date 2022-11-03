Officials 'disappointed' BMV branch is closing in Hobart

HOBART — The state has decided to shutter a Bureau of Motor Vehicles location on Ridge Road and replace it with a kiosk in the city.

The branch at 7744 E. Ridge Road will serve its last day Dec. 10. Employees there will be transferred to another BMV branch.

During an early October public hearing, BMV Commissioner Joe Hoage said there’s been a large drop off in transactions at the Ridge Road branch in recent years, and it costs about $350,000 a year to maintain the location.

Several officials and residents from Hobart and surrounding communities say there’s still a significant need for the location in the community, and that outweighs the operating costs.

Mayor Brian Snedecor and state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, on Wednesday each said they’re “disappointed” with the decision to close the branch.

“Understanding that there is a need for a BMV in the northern part of the city, which serves several communities, it is disheartening that the decision was solely on numbers and dollars,” Snedecor said. “This will now require those people to have to travel to our BMV on the south end of our city or to the Portage branch. Sometimes the better good of a community or area of the state is not based only on dollars."

Melton agrees many will be affected by the closure, and he’s urged the BMV to keep it open.

“The citizens of Hobart deserve convenient access to the essential services offered by the BMV just like every other community,” Melton said. “Now, residents of that community — specifically those with disabilities, those in the aging population and those who do not have access to transportation — will simply be left to figure out how they'll access another BMV miles away.”

Although the Ridge Road branch will close, the BMV intends to collaborate with Hobart to install a BMV Connect kiosk in the city. The kiosk can handle vehicle registration, driver’s license renewals and about a dozen other common BMV transactions.

Hoage said transactions at the Ridge Road branch dropped from nearly 65,000 in 2018 to about 62,000 in 2019 and about 56,000 in 2021. He said the branch is projected to have about 47,000 transactions by the end of this year.

“The decision to close Hobart came after careful consideration of the impassioned response from Hobart residents,” Hoage said in a news release. “It is not an easy decision to close a branch, but with three other locations in close proximity, residents have several other options on where to conduct their business.”

During the October public hearing, several residents said there are potential options for the BMV to increase visits to the Ridge Road branch. They said there is a lack of signage there, and many don’t realize it’s open. With better promotion, the transaction numbers could improve.

Councilman Josh Huddlestun, D-2nd, also explained that there are plans to build hundreds of homes in coming years near the branch, and that likely would bring more people to the Ridge Road location.

Councilman Chris Wells, R-5th, said on Facebook that he’s exploring how to appeal the decision to close the Ridge Road branch. Melton also offered advice to those who want to keep the location open in Hobart.

“I urge the citizens of Hobart to continue reaching out to the governor's office to express their disappointment and frustration in a civil and respectable way,” he said.