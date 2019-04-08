VALPARAISO — Officials here are looking to lose a little shoe leather in coming months.
They're launching a series of walks through the city's neighborhoods in an effort to meet with residents and understand the issues within each area of the city.
The first walk will be held in the Berkley Park neighborhood and surrounding area on Thursday, Maggie Clifton, the city's community engagement director, said. Future walks will be held the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 2 p.m., through October.
Clifton said last year the city leadership team took a walk through the College Hill neighborhood where they heard comments about Will Park and code enforcement issues. After the walk, and what residents told them, they were able to address the issues.
The leadership team is comprised of Mayor Jon Costas, city administrator Bill Oeding and representatives of the planning, police, parks, fire, public works and code enforcement departments, along with Clifton, pending their availability.
"We’re interested in gaining a better understanding of neighborhood infrastructure, safety and overall feel,” said Maggie Clifton said.
"We look forward to learning from the neighbors and seeing what they’re proud of as well as what they’d like to improve," Costas said.
The remaining walk locations will be determined through resident input. To submit your neighborhood for a walk, contact Clifton at City Hall at 219-462-1161 or emailing mclifton@valpo.us.