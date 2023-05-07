Hoosier lawmakers have reconsidered the wisdom of conducting, in the months leading up to the 2024 elections, an expansive Republican-led investigation of how the Republican governor and mostly Republican local officials responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A provision establishing the Health Powers Review Task Force, which was added April 17 by the House to Senate Enrolled Act 4, was deleted from the public health expansion legislation before it won final approval last month at the Indiana Statehouse.

The coronavirus investigation was among a number of measures to initially earn the endorsement of either the House or Senate, or sometimes both, but ultimately fail to make it to the governor's desk to be signed into law for one reason or another.

Here are seven additional legislative proposals whose momentum was stymied before they could reach the last step toward becoming law by passing both chambers of the General Assembly with identical language, as required by the Indiana Constitution.

Pet stores: Senate Bill 134 would have required Indiana localities that did not ban the sale of dogs at retail pet stores prior to Jan. 1, 2023, to allow pet-store dog sales in accordance with the specific customer protection components of the proposal.

The measure would have blocked Valparaiso from enacting a then-pending ban on pet-store dog sales, although it would not have affected the bans adopted by Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Hebron, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Munster, Schererville and Whiting.

Advocates for the plan unambiguously said their intent was to preempt local pet-store ordinances. Opponents said local governments should be allowed to prevent pet-store dog sales that originate from bad actors from operating "puppy mills" featuring overbreeding, inbreeding and unsafe conditions.

The legislation passed the Senate 29-18 but died in the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, where the substantially similar House Bill 1121 also failed to advance earlier in the session.

Protests: Senate Bill 348 aimed to make a person's home off-limits when it comes to picketing or protesting — no matter who the person is or what he or she has done.

Under the plan, a person who continued to protest or picket outside a residence with the intent to harass a resident of the home, after being warned by police to disperse, could be ticketed for the new crime of residential harassment, a Class C infraction, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Supporters of the proposal said they want homes to be protected spaces where individuals won't have to encounter people who believe they have a basis to harass the individual through picketing or protesting, even if the protester is standing on a public sidewalk or street.

The measure was approved 29-16 in the Senate but never got a hearing in the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee during the second half of the session.

Prosthetics: House Bill 1433 sought to require Indiana Medicaid to cover the costs of all orthotic devices and permit eligible children to obtain separate orthotic or prosthetic devices for routine and recreational use.

Indiana Medicaid only covers one pair of prosthesis or artificial limbs for a child every five years — no matter how much a child grows during that period. Similarly, certain orthotic devices, such as ankle braces that treat foot, leg or back problems, are covered, but recipients are limited to one device every five years.

"Low-income families often struggle to pay for costly prosthetics and orthotics for their children, and Medicaid simply isn't meeting the need in this area," said Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, the sponsor. "This legislation could really help improve the quality of life for these kids who are already facing health challenges.

The plan won unanimous House approval and easily cleared the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services. It stalled, however, in the Senate Appropriations Committee due in part to the unknown cost of extra devices.

Township assessors: Had House Bill 1035 become law, voters in counties that still have township assessors — including Lake, Porter and LaPorte — would have been asked at the 2024 general election whether the office should be abolished and its duties transferred to the county assessor on Jan. 1, 2026, to save money and reduce duplicate services.

The ballot question was approved 61-37 by the House. It died in the Senate Committee on Local Government, similar to numerous other recent proposals to partially reduce or totally eliminate township government in Indiana.

Likewise, a plan in House Bill 1355 initially focused on merging townships in select counties, including LaPorte's state-leading 21 townships, was approved 80-15 in the House but ignored by the Senate.

Taxpayer receipt: Senate Bill 243 could have obligated the Indiana Department of Revenue to prepare and distribute a one-page annual spending report to every Hoosier who pays income tax to the state.

It passed the Senate unanimously after being converted to an electronic report to reduce printing and mailing costs. But the proposal failed to advance out of the House Ways and Means Committee, in part because much of the information is available on the Indiana Transparency Portal: in.gov/itp.

