One-shot COVID-19 vaccine now available at Gary Roosevelt immunization site

GARY — One and done.

Starting Wednesday, anyone age 18 and older can get the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the mass vaccination clinic in Gary and immediately be considered fully immunized against the coronavirus.

The Indiana Department of Health last week authorized vaccine sites to resume use of the one-shot vaccine after federal health officials concluded the benefits of using the J&J vaccine far outweighed the minuscule risk of developing a rare blood clot from it.

The vaccine site at the former Gary Roosevelt High School, 2401 Harrison St., also is continuing to provide first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which can be administered to anyone 16 and older.

"We want to give Hoosiers every opportunity possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.

"All three vaccines are safe and effective, but we recognize that some Hoosiers might have a preference for a specific manufacturer. Providing options at these sites can help people who might be on the fence make that lifesaving choice to get vaccinated and help us all put this pandemic behind us."