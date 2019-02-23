CROWN POINT — The Lake County sheriff has dismissed two longtime employees of the Sheriff's Department last week, Patricia Van Til and Larry Wirtz.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez is denying accusations by the two the reorganization of the civilian staff was motivated by personal or political biases.
Larry Wirtz, who began 50 years ago as a county police officer and was working as a civilian employee for the police division's internal affairs, said Friday he considers his termination motivated by his previous support of former Sheriff John Buncich, a political opponent of Martinez.
"I consider this a hit. There is no question this was orchestrated for getting rid of us," Wirtz said.
Van Til said this weekend she doesn't believe it was a coincidence that she also was dismissed and that Martinez refuses to hire Ethan Van Til, son of Patricia and George Van Til, a Democratic Party figure and former elected official.
Chief William Paterson, second-in-command at the Sheriff's Department and the sheriff's spokesman, said Friday the sheriff had to bring order to the chaotic arrangement of the department's civilian staff that Martinez inherited a year ago from the former sheriff.
Paterson said many people were working under job titles unrelated to their current responsibilities or what is currently needed from the civilian staff to support police and corrections officers.
"It wasn't that we didn't like Patti. Her job became redundant," he said.
She said she was terminated the day the sheriff clashed at a County Council meeting with Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, a friend of George Van Til. Brown voted against the reorganization and criticized the sheriff's hiring practices.
The sheriff said Brown was upset at his refusal to cave in under patronage pressure to hire Ethan Van Til. Brown denies that.
Patricia Van Til questions why the sheriff wouldn't hire her son, who has worked as a police officer in Florida for three years and posted one of the highest scores on the Lake County police eligibility employment tests.
Paterson said Friday Patricia Van Til's son was given the same consideration as every applicant. "It wasn't because of his last name," he said.
Patricia Van Til said she didn't support Martinez because she has kept politics separate from her career in law enforcement.
Her husband, George Van Til, exerted decades of influence on county government as a Democratic Party leader and elected official — until 2013 when he was indicted, resigned office and later was imprisoned on six counts of fraud for assigning political work to his public employees.
Patricia Van Til said she was a police officer years before she married George. "I was not a political hire. I didn't practice politics in my job, because that would compromise my professional standards and contributions to the department," she said.
Under Buncich, she obtained grants to investigate child abuse and neglect, and between 2012 and 2015 was the official media spokeswoman for Buncich's department. She said she hadn't violated any department disciplinary rules.
Wirtz, who worked under 10 sheriffs over the years, said he is used to new sheriffs putting their own loyalists in command. "They are hiring Oscar's people," he said. But he said the previous administration's retainers were usually demoted, not fired.