Over objections, Winfield Town Council approves 515-lot subdivision

Mike Zolfo Jr. presented a petition with 246 signatures of people against the development. He added that he was not against developments in town, but rather his concern was density of homes.

Zolfo warned town officials of “making drastic changes forever.”

St. John resident Jerry Mellemann, who also previously spoke at the Plan Commission public hearing, called his home a “poster child” for problems with Lennar projects. He asked the council to postpone any decision on the development for at least six months.

Resident Jerry Kutkowski charged that the Plan Commission ignored the majority of those people who spoke against the project. Traffic will be going up, he said, while quality of life would go down.

Kutkowski also called Lennar homes “substandard,” citing additional capacity on existing infrastructure.

During his presentation, Kleven noted that the project would take up more than 200 acres. While the average Winfield home sells for $409,000, Kleven said, Lennar homes average $425,900.

While noting the concern of “a lot of homes in a little bit of land,” Beaver said he did not see greater density with this project.