Over objections, Winfield Town Council approves 515-lot subdivision

WINFIELD — Despite public objection to the proposal, the Town Council voted Tuesday in favor of the 515-lot Aylesworth Farms subdivision between 109th and 117th avenues.
Council members voted 3-0 to accept the Plan Commission’s favorable recommendation from June 10 for a zone change from agricultural to planned development residential. Members Timothy Clayton, David Anderson and Zach Beaver voted in favor, while Gerald Stiener and Jon Derwinski were not present.
Located at 5807 E. 109th Avenue, the project developer is Lennar Homes of Indiana.
Residents voiced their concerns over property density and adverse impacts on the community.
Todd Kleven, land planning and entitlement manager for Lennar, challenged those claims, noting his company’s proposed property density would be lower than the average Winfield residence.
Those opposed to the development charged that the town was not being responsive to residents’ concerns.
“We’re going too fast and not able to keep up with the citizens already here,” said resident Jeff Howard.
Howard cited existing problems with town infrastructure and equipment.
“Before you add, you should take care of what you have first,” Howard said.
Mike Zolfo Jr. presented a petition with 246 signatures of people against the development. He added that he was not against developments in town, but rather his concern was density of homes.
Zolfo warned town officials of “making drastic changes forever.”
St. John resident Jerry Mellemann, who also previously spoke at the Plan Commission public hearing, called his home a “poster child” for problems with Lennar projects. He asked the council to postpone any decision on the development for at least six months.
Resident Jerry Kutkowski charged that the Plan Commission ignored the majority of those people who spoke against the project. Traffic will be going up, he said, while quality of life would go down.
Kutkowski also called Lennar homes “substandard,” citing additional capacity on existing infrastructure.
During his presentation, Kleven noted that the project would take up more than 200 acres. While the average Winfield home sells for $409,000, Kleven said, Lennar homes average $425,900.
While noting the concern of “a lot of homes in a little bit of land,” Beaver said he did not see greater density with this project.
Clerk-Treasurer Richard Anderson Jr. cited the financial impact of the project on the town:
- $2.7 million in off-site infrastructure improvements.
- $2.1 million in building permits pulled.
- $1.6 million in sewer tap-in fees.
- $487,000 in park improvements.
- $850,000 added to the property tax rolls.
One change coming to the project is its name. To avoid a conflict with the Aylesworth Farms belonging to State Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron, Kleven said the name will probably be shortened to Aylesworth.
In other business, the council accepted the favorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals for a special exception restaurant (bar) for the former Strawberry Fields diner at 8251 E. 109th Avenue.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Nick Bellar explained that the owner planned to develop the business as a breakfast and lunch restaurant, with future plans to include dinner. The petitioner already has a liquor license, Bellar noted.
Bellar also reported that 46 new home permits had been pulled so far this year.