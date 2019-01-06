INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier students in grades six through 12 interested in getting a firsthand look at the state's legislative branch in action can apply to spend a day as a page for lawmakers in the Indiana House or Senate.
Legislative pages typically go on a behind-the-scenes Statehouse tour, meet their local representative or senator, and learn about how Indiana laws are made by watching debates inside the House or Senate chambers.
They also may be asked to assist lawmakers and legislative staff with minor tasks, such as delivering messages or organizing files.
"The page program is a great way for students to jump-start their civic engagement and learn more about how their state government works," said state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.
"Witnessing the legislative proceedings firsthand helps students develop an understanding of how laws are created and encourages them to stay involved in the future."
Pages serve from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Indianapolis time, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the 2019 legislative session that runs to April 29.
Individuals selected as pages must arrange their own transportation to and from the Statehouse. Paging is considered an excused absence for school attendance purposes.
"The Senate page program offers students a unique opportunity to learn more about state government and how laws are created by witnessing part of the legislative process," said state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso.
Paging is organized by the political parties in each chamber.
To apply, look for the student paging opportunities link at one of the following websites: indianasenaterepublicans.com; indianasenatedemocrats.org; indianahouserepublicans.com; or indianahousedemocrats.org.