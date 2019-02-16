INDIANAPOLIS — A major U.S. pizza company is partnering with Purdue University Global to offer free tuition to all its employees at corporate-owned stores and offices for Purdue's online associate's, bachelor's and master's degree programs.
Approximately 20,000 corporate workers at Papa John's now can receive 100 percent tuition reimbursement for any Purdue Global classes or programs, which include business, information technology, cybersecurity, accounting and finance.
"People are our most important ingredient and we are always looking for new ways to make Papa John's a better place to work," said Steve Ritchie, Papa John's president and CEO.
"We believe this is a truly unique tuition program in our industry. We're excited to partner with such a well-respected institution to help us deliver on such a robust career growth opportunity for team members who want to pursue their goals to further their education."
Papa John’s 70,000 franchise employees also can receive significant tuition and fee reductions for both undergraduate and graduate programs, as well as other educational benefits, such as an application fee waiver, though the company's alliance with Purdue Global.
"We're delighted to partner with Papa John's to bring an exceptional Purdue Global student experience to its corporate and franchise team members," said Betty Vandenbosch, Purdue Global chancellor.
"Our new relationship with Papa John's is an example of how we can help organizations meet the increasing demand for educated and trained workers, while creating a personalized, high-quality education for students that fits their busy schedules."
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2016 the median earnings of young adults with a bachelor's degree were 57 percent higher than those with just a high school diploma, and a master's degree provided an additional 28 percent pay bump over a bachelor's degree.