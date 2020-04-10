Paper questionnaires headed to households that haven't participated in census

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thousands of Northwest Indiana households that have not yet completed the 2020 U.S. Census soon will receive a paper questionnaire in the mail to make it easier for residents to fulfill their requirement to participate in the once-a-decade national population count.

Most Region residents previously have received one or more mailings from the U.S. Census Bureau inviting them to submit their census information using an online form.

While individuals still can submit their household information online at 2020census.gov, the Census Bureau now is sending paper questionnaires to non-respondents who may not have participated because they don't have access to a computer or smartphone.

The mailed paper questionnaires also are being used to postpone the deployment of in-person census enumerators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Census Bureau, enumerators eventually will go door to door to count the residents of every household that fails to respond to the census questionnaire.