Paper questionnaires headed to households that haven't participated in census

Thousands of Northwest Indiana households that have not yet completed the 2020 U.S. Census soon will receive a paper questionnaire in the mail to make it easier for residents to fulfill their requirement to participate in the once-a-decade national population count.
Most Region residents previously have received one or more mailings from the U.S. Census Bureau inviting them to submit their census information using an online form.
While individuals still can submit their household information online at 2020census.gov, the Census Bureau now is sending paper questionnaires to non-respondents who may not have participated because they don't have access to a computer or smartphone.
The mailed paper questionnaires also are being used to postpone the deployment of in-person census enumerators due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Census Bureau, enumerators eventually will go door to door to count the residents of every household that fails to respond to the census questionnaire.
"It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker," said Steven Dillingham, U.S. census director.
"It's something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years."
The national, state and local population totals tallied by the census are used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and set how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated for critical public services like emergency response, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges over the next decade.
As of Wednesday, the national census response rate stands at 46.7%. Indiana's response rate of 50.3% is 12th best among the 50 states, according to the Census Bureau.
Three Northwest Indiana counties are doing even better.
Porter County's 57.3% response rate ranks sixth out of Indiana's 92 counties, Jasper County is 16th at 53.9%, and Lake County's 51.5% census completion rate is good for 28th place.
According to the Census Bureau, an estimated 49.1% of LaPorte County households have submitted their census response and 46.5% in Newton County.
Among municipalities, St. John has the second highest completion rate in Indiana at 71.3%, Dyer is seventh at 65.8%, Munster 11th at 65%, Trail Creek 15th at 63.5%, Schererville 16th at 63.3%, Winfield 17th at 63.2%, Crown Point 21st at 62.9%, and Lowell 32nd at 60.8%.
