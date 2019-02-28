HAMMOND — Parasites were behind the deaths of several swans found around Lake George since October — and not lead poisoning as once suspected, according to the mayor's office.
Indiana Department of Environmental Management officials informed Mayor Thomas McDermott Feb. 22 that the parasites not only impacted the body organs, but also reached the swans' brains, according to a news release.
Six of the more than a dozen mute swans reportedly also had elevated lead levels in their kidneys, some to toxic levels. Tests for avian influenza, botulism and other toxins were negative.
The discovery sparked public outcry, with environmental activists, city officials and others quick to point the finger at the nearby former Federated Metals facility.
The company, Whiting Metals, now operates a metals reclamation facility at the former 36-acre Federated Metals property on the lake's northeast shore and has a permit to emit lead.
McDermott and his environmental management director, Ron Novak, previously said they believed the mute swans might have ingested lead released during a baghouse fire Sept. 20. The company vehemently denied the allegations.
David Dabertin, a local attorney who lives in the area, said that theory was entirely off base.
"I said in December that it was parasites, and it’s unfortunate. I mean, to think our Region received regional and national coverage about something that wasn’t true. City officials really fumbled the ball on that one," Dabertin told The Times. "We got people really excited, really frightened, and it turned out to be nothing."
Dabertin provided The Times a letter he penned Jan. 2 to Gov. Eric Holcomb, IDEM and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, requesting they investigate parasites as the cause.
"Allegations made by local officials that tied the death of these birds to a release of lead following a fire at a local lead handling facility are without merit and border on the absurd," Dabertin wrote. "The state of Indiana’s failure to immediately discount this theory has left local residents confused and worried that they were also exposed to toxic levels of pollution following this fire."
"I do not portend to be a wildlife biologist, but I do know that a cloud of lead dust did not kill these birds. It is important that we know what did, and I am asking you to help," Dabertin continued.
The Times submitted a records request to DNR Dec. 15 for the swan necropsy reports and is still awaiting those documents.
Air quality
Poor air quality found in Hammond and across Northwest Indiana, Dabertin said, should be the focus of the debate — not dead swans.
EPA and IDEM issued notices of violation on Nov. 8 to Whiting Metals for excessive lead emissions from the facility. The air permit violations were discovered during a three-month period through October.
IDEM approved Whiting Metals' air permit in December 2017 without holding a public hearing, despite requests from the Hammond City Council and residents.
Air monitoring data released last month also show elevated levels of another heavy metal — cadmium — coming from the facility.
Dabertin said he's believed all along the focus should be on the people who live in the Robertsdale neighborhood and are exposed to high lead levels in the air. EPA began excavating lead-contaminated soil from residents' yards in the area last spring and continue to monitor the air quality there.
"I'm a little disappointed that people were more concerned about swans than about human health. No. 1 issue is that we are breathing unhealthy air. We don't have another source. We have to address that, and we have to address it now. We can clean up backyards and decide not to walk in our backyards. You don't have another air source. And we have to fix it," Dabertin said.
Lead is toxic to humans at any level, EPA says. Children younger than 7 are particularly vulnerable, because lead exposure can cause irreversible learning disabilities.
McDermott said he spoke with IDEM officials in a conference call Feb. 22, in which they discussed the recent elevated lead and cadmium emissions in the air detected near Whiting Metals.
“I want the public to know that IDEM, the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) and the city of Hammond are aware of the environmental situation in proximity to Whiting Metals,” McDermott said. “We want to assure the residents that we are working together to monitor these possible violations of federal air standards.”
Representatives for Whiting Metals have repeatedly denied being the source.