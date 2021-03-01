Parking issues complicate Valpo affordable housing plan

VALPARAISO — As the city moves forward with plans to create affordable housing at the Uptown East Apartments on East Lincolnway, parking has emerged as a concern that needs to be addressed.

What the City Council and other city officials apparently did not know when they discussed the project a week ago was Valparaiso University had filed suit against the city’s Board of Works and Eastgate Investments on Feb. 19.

Councilman Robert Cotton raised concerns about parking in the area, concerns expressed by VU prior to the lawsuit.

“I like the fact that we’re going to get something done here,” Cotton said. But he’s not sure he can agree with the Board of Zoning Appeals’ decision that the project doesn’t essentially change the property. “I guess that means that it remains a rental unit.”

“But it’s different to go from university-centric to town-centric housing, which necessitates restructuring of the streets around the area and in addition to accommodate parking,” he said. “Does anybody else see that as an essential change in the character?”

Councilman Evan Costas said he thought there were some minor concerns.

"I would agree with that. It’s just what other options do we have?”