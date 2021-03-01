Parking issues complicate Valpo affordable housing plan

VALPARAISO — As the city moves forward with plans to create affordable housing at the Uptown East Apartments on East Lincolnway, parking has emerged as a concern that needs to be addressed.
What the City Council and other city officials apparently did not know when they discussed the project a week ago was Valparaiso University had filed suit against the city’s Board of Works and Eastgate Investments on Feb. 19.
Councilman Robert Cotton raised concerns about parking in the area, concerns expressed by VU prior to the lawsuit.
“I like the fact that we’re going to get something done here,” Cotton said. But he’s not sure he can agree with the Board of Zoning Appeals’ decision that the project doesn’t essentially change the property. “I guess that means that it remains a rental unit.”
“But it’s different to go from university-centric to town-centric housing, which necessitates restructuring of the streets around the area and in addition to accommodate parking,” he said. “Does anybody else see that as an essential change in the character?”
Councilman Evan Costas said he thought there were some minor concerns.
"I would agree with that. It’s just what other options do we have?”
Mayor Matt Murphy said that due to the closure of the law school and the enrollment at the university, "we’re trying to make the best of the situation. We feel that this is the right thing to do."
The Uptown East development has four mixed-use buildings, two of which front on Lincolnway, housing businesses including Rise and Roll Bakery, Extra Mile and Rush Physical Therapy. The residential portion of those two buildings would be converted from student housing into affordable housing for the city’s low- to moderate-income workers.
The average median income for tenants would have to be 60% or less of the area’s median income to qualify for state financing the developers are seeking.
“This is a complicated process. I’ve been at this since late April,” City Attorney Patrick Lyp said.
Larry Gough of Eastgate Investments explained it to the council before receiving support for the project.
The plan calls for converting 68 units in building 2 into mostly one-bedroom units and 24 units in building 1, a total of 82 units, into 119 apartments.
“It’s really designed to target first-time-job residents,” Gough said, including some of VU’s staff and students who are working while attending school, mostly married students.
“It’s very specific to what we believe are needed in the area. We’ve done a market study to show what that need is, and we’ve designed for it,” Gough said.
The plan calls for repaving parking lots and interior and exterior renovations, a total of $12 million for the two buildings being converted from student housing and $2.5 million for the buildings that would remain student housing.
Cotton asked about the current occupancy rates. Buildings 1 and 2, the ones being converted from student housing, are about 30% full. The other two are at about 90%, Gough said.
“What thought was given to whether or not we just step aside and allow the market to do its thing?” Cotton asked. “Have we always been this gung-ho to do this?”
“We’ve been gung-ho that it will remain student housing from Day 1. That was always Plan A. But we have to pivot due to unforeseen higher education changes here in Valparaiso. We think this is the best option before us,” Murphy said.
“One way or another, we’re going to have to deal with the parking,” Murphy said before he received word of VU’s lawsuit.
“Our discussion of parking will not end this evening,” Lyp said. The city needs to upgrade the agreement for additional permit parking to address not just the parking lot, but also on-street spaces. The City Council will have a say in how those parking spots are allocated, he said. The city hopes to reduce congestion on LaPorte Avenue.
Originally, the project was expected to begin this summer. VU’s lawsuit filed in Porter Superior Court, however, could set the project back by a year or more.