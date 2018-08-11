VALPARAISO — A section of parking spaces on the south side of the Porter County Courthouse along Indiana Avenue will be blocked off beginning Monday.
City Administrator Bill Oeding said the city was asked to block the nine spaces from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday until approximately mid November due to the ongoing renovations at the courthouse.
The spots will be dedicated as judges parking. Judges usually park on courthouse grounds, but due to renovations beginning on the east side of the building, will need to find other spots temporarily, said Oeding.
The area will be patrolled by courthouse security as well as city police.
The Board of Works on Friday approved the request.