Parking tax would support building, hit private land

Vehicles drive on the 130th Street bridge over the Little Calumet River in Chicago. A tax on parking places to help finance Illinois’ $45 billion statewide construction plan has lawmakers taking a second look.

 M. Spencer Green, Associated Press file photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A tax on parking places to help finance Illinois’ $45 billion statewide construction plan has lawmakers taking a second look.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the tax takes effect Jan. 1. It’s 9% on spaces that are rented by the month or year. It’s 6% for spaces rented hourly, daily or weekly.

It will raise $60 million annually, and is part of more than $800 million in new taxes and fees that will finance state construction.

But proposed rules would make the tax so broad that even those who rent private property for parking — as dozens in Springfield do annually in August during the Illinois State Fair — would pay the tax.

Springfield Republican Rep. Tim Butler suggested reviewing the tax because of difficulty in enforcing it.

