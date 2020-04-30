Parking washed away by Lake Michigan; road, homes and utilities now at risk

Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger for the IDNP, said Thursday morning rangers were still assessing the damage caused by the overnight storm, but acknowledged a "significant piece of pavement was lost."

"I do want to mention that erosion from spring storms is normal, although intensified due to the current high lake levels, but that beaches always build back up during the summer," he said. "The extent of that buildup will vary greatly dependent upon the lake's height."

The town, in the meantime, is attempting to borrow $5 million to further protect its shoreline and combat the worsening problem of erosion, Benson said.

The town also continues to call on the state to declare an emergency in the area so federal funding can be freed up, he said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order in late February directing state agencies to take steps to mitigate the significant erosion of the Lake Michigan shoreline in Northwest Indiana, but the Republican stopped short of declaring it a state disaster area.

The order directs the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to continue expediting emergency repairs sought by shoreline property owners and requires the Department of Homeland Security to seek federal grants for short- and long-term mitigation projects.