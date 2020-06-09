Partial reopening of Indiana's economy helps boost state tax revenue in May

Cris Johnston, director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget and a Crown Point native, said he's still working to understand why May sales tax receipts came in $102.2 million, or 14.9%, off target, similar to April's sales tax miss of $103.3 million.

"Sales tax is generally a slow and steady revenue stream. Even in tough economic times, there's usually a growth pattern with the sales tax," Johnston said. "But our May collections have not been at this level since 2013."

Johnston also is carefully watching as this month's revenue comes in, since most years, including this year, June has the second-highest forecast monthly revenue total after April.

"June will have similar challenges to the month of April, but perhaps not as severe," he said.

The Hoosier State is likely to get back a good chunk of its missing April revenue once all 2019 personal and corporate income tax returns are filed by the July 15 deadline, rescheduled from the traditional April 15 filing date.

Johnston also is hopeful the federal government either will provide additional coronavirus assistance to states or loosen the strings on how already distributed federal aid to states can be spent.