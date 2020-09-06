Pay raises for county employees still on the table despite COVID-depressed revenues

CROWN POINT — The COVID-19 pandemic has afflicted Lake County government’s finances.
Nevertheless, Lake County Council members said last week they still hope to provide a 3% across-the-board salary increase in 2021 for its thousands of employees.
That promise comes in the face of sharp downturn in county government revenues.
Scott Schmal, the Lake County Council’s finance director, said income tax revenues — which amount to millions of dollars annually — are down 10% this year.
Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, said revenue from Lake County’s casinos is expected to be reduced by $3.5 million for the coming budget cycle because of their three-month shutdown earlier this year.
Schmal said the same shutdown decreased court fees, Deep River water park revenue and other miscellaneous income derived from special user fees.
Nevertheless, Schmal said county elected officials and department heads have been cutting costs during that same period by delaying new hiring and other efficiencies.
County Council members said some elected officials, including Lake Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr., have asked for no budget increase for 2020.
Jorgensen said he supports salary increases for county employees, although he had hoped to trim the raise by at least a half of a percent.
Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said the county needs to increase employee salaries, which average under $30,000 annually and are well below the equivalent salaries in the private sector.
Council members said they cannot be sure of the amount of their employee pay raises until the final budget numbers are reached Oct. 13.
Council members debated whether to supplement the salaries of some court employees who once received part of their salaries from revenues the county received from its electronic court records system.
That local money was lost when Lake County’s courtview system was replaced by the Odyssey program state government runs and finances.
Schmal and Bilski said the biggest concerns are for the following year of 2022, if the economy doesn’t recover from the pandemic, steeper government cuts may be in the future.
The council will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday. The council is prepared to vote on a number of minor 2020 budget revisions and accept federal grant money.
That includes a federal grant that provide money for Lake County police officers to eradicate illegal cultivated fields of marijuana as well as naturally-growing hemp, so-called ditch weed, across Northwest Indiana.
